Big news from the United States today as Nissan announces the end of production of the Rogue Sport. The Rogue Sport, if you didn't know, is the same as our Qashqai. The good news is that we're going to keep ours for 2023, because the model is much more successful here than it is south of the border.

Regarding the model's departure in the U.S., the sad news was leaked by sources inside dealers who were reportedly told that the product was not coming back in 2023. Automotive News confirmed this. Specifically, production would end in December and units would be sold while there are still some.

Browse the inventory of new and used cars on sale near you

Nissan will concentrate its efforts on the Kicks, Rogue and Pathfinder in the United States. The last two have been renewed in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

In Canada, the Qashqai, as mentioned, is doing very well, which was confirmed by Didier Marsaud, the communications director for Nissan Canada. "The Qashqai has been very successful in the Canadian market since its launch in 2017, ranking 3rd in Nissan sales in 2021 with 11,972 units sold. (+8.1% over 2020). The 2023 model year Qashqai will be available at Canadian dealerships in the first quarter of 2023."

Down south, it seems like people are mixing up the Rogue and Rogue Sport... and sales of the former are crushing those of the latter. Nissan reports Rogue results under one name there.

In Europe, the new generation of the Qashqai has been introduced. We can only hope that it lands here, considering that the model is doing well. However, we have to take into account that electric products are expected, including the Ariya.

Any range is bound to evolve and change. We'll see what happens next year.