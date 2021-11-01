Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

It's over for the Nissan Rogue Sport in the US, but the Qashqai Continues On in Canada

Big news from the United States today as Nissan announces the end of production of the Rogue Sport. The Rogue Sport, if you didn't know, is the same as our Qashqai. The good news is that we're going to keep ours for 2023, because the model is much more successful here than it is south of the border.

Regarding the model's departure in the U.S., the sad news was leaked by sources inside dealers who were reportedly told that the product was not coming back in 2023. Automotive News confirmed this. Specifically, production would end in December and units would be sold while there are still some.

Browse the inventory of new and used cars on sale near you

Nissan will concentrate its efforts on the Kicks, Rogue and Pathfinder in the United States. The last two have been renewed in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

In Canada, the Qashqai, as mentioned, is doing very well, which was confirmed by Didier Marsaud, the communications director for Nissan Canada. "The Qashqai has been very successful in the Canadian market since its launch in 2017, ranking 3rd in Nissan sales in 2021 with 11,972 units sold. (+8.1% over 2020). The 2023 model year Qashqai will be available at Canadian dealerships in the first quarter of 2023."

Down south, it seems like people are mixing up the Rogue and Rogue Sport... and sales of the former are crushing those of the latter. Nissan reports Rogue results under one name there.

In Europe, the new generation of the Qashqai has been introduced. We can only hope that it lands here, considering that the model is doing well. However, we have to take into account that electric products are expected, including the Ariya.

Any range is bound to evolve and change. We'll see what happens next year.

You May Also Like

2022 Nissan Rogue Review: When Three Beats Four

2022 Nissan Rogue Review: When Three Beats Four

For the 2022 model-year, Nissan is changing its strategy for the plusher versions of its popular compact crossover. The naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine...

Nissan Is Recalling Over 793,000 Rogues Over a Risk of Fire, Related to a Wiring Issue

Nissan Is Recalling Over 793,000 Rogues Over a Risk of Fi...

Nissan has announced it is recalling just over 793,000 Rogue SUVs due to a problem that could lead to a fire. A wiring connector leak is to blame. Of the tot...

A New Engine for the 2022 Nissan Rogue: Our First Drive Review

A New Engine for the 2022 Nissan Rogue: Our First Drive R...

We had the opportunity to test drive the Nissan Rogue, which benefits from a new engine for 2022. The new unit is a 1.5L turbocharged 3-cylinder with variabl...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Honda Civic Type R
2023 Honda Civic Type R to deliver 326 horsep...
Article
Hyundai IONIQ 6
Nearly 38,000 orders in 24 hours for the Ioni...
Article
Buick Envista
Buick Envista: a glimpse of Buick’s future st...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Hitchless Towing System? Toyota’s On It!
A Hitchless Towing System? To...
Video
Acura Teases Precision EV Concept Set to Be Unveiled Next Week
Acura Teases Precision EV Con...
Video
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Designed to Make Off-Roaders’ Lives Easier
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Design...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 