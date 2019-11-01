Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Nissan Recalling Over 854,000 Sentras Over Brake Light Problem

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Nissan says it will carry out a major recall of approximately 854,000 Sentras from 2016 to 2019. The reason? The brake lights may not illuminate when the driver depresses the brake pedal.

On the face of it, this is not a serious problem, but it could potentially have serious consequences, hence Nissan’s recall. Of the recalled units, 807,000 are on U.S. soil. In Canada, we’re talking about 46,000 units.

According to Nissan, silicone contamination caused by the grease used in certain components near the brake pedal switch can cause oxidation that will prevent the brake pedal from working properly. If this happens, the rear lights may not illuminate. Also, in some instances the engine may not want to start since it’s necessary to depress the brake pedal to start the engine. Owners may see a warning light on the dashboard that indicates a system malfunction.

Nissan reports that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by this problem.

Owners will receive an interim repair letter in April advising them to schedule a service appointment if they encounter the problem. When there are sufficient parts available in the fall, a second letter will be sent to all owners to request a repair appointment. Dealers will replace the switch and add a protective eyelet.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

You May Also Like

Nissan Recalling 1.8 Million Vehicles for Hood Latch Problem

Nissan Recalling 1.8 Million Vehicles for Hood Latch Problem

Nissan is recalling 1.8 million vehicles, including over 49,000 in Canada, due to a problem with a potentially sticky secondary hood latch. The model identif...

Nissan Recalling 394,000 Vehicles

Nissan Recalling 394,000 Vehicles

Nissan is issuing a recall of around 394,000 vehicles that may have an issue with their ABS brake system, which could lead to a fire. The models impacted are...

NHTSA Opens Investigation Affecting 1.9 million Toyota RAV4s

NHTSA Opens Investigation Affecting 1.9 million Toyota RAV4s

The NHTSA has opened an investigation after receiving 11 complaints regarding engine fires in RAV4 SUVs. Under the microscope are models dating from 2013 to ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Hummer EV SUV to be unveiled April 3
Article
Kia EV6
Kia Previews Future EV6 Electric SUV
Article
An American City Bans the Construction of New...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Volvo will only sell electric vehicles by 2030, and Sell Them Only Online
Volvo will only sell electric...
Video
A V8 for the Land Rover Defender in 2022
A V8 for the Land Rover Defen...
Video
Kia Makes the Carnival Minivan Official for North America
Kia Makes the Carnival Miniva...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 