Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 Sentra compact cars in the U.S. (and just over 20,000 in Canada) because front steering tie-rods can warp and break, leading to loss of steering control.

The recall concerns certain 2020-2022 models, so versions of the current generation introduced at the end of 2019. The tie-rod ends connect the steering rack to each wheel.

In documents published by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), Nissan states that if the tie-rod ends are bent, they can be damaged and deformed. If this happens, they may break and affect the work of the steering, increasing the risk of an accident.

2021 Nissan Sentra red Photo: Nissan

Owners should contact their dealer if they notice that their steering wheel is not centered, or if they feel a vibration. Initially, technicians will inspect and replace any deformed or broken parts. As soon as a new part is available, dealers will replace the connecting rod ends (left and right).

The work will be carried out at no cost to owners. Letters informing them of the situation will be sent out starting October 5th. A second letter will be sent as soon as the new parts are available.

Several Sentras were recalled in 2021 to solve the same problem. Models repaired as part of this campaign will have to be repaired again.

In Canada, 12,998 vehicles were impacted by the previous recall. We contacted Nissan Canada to find out how many Sentras are affected here this time; we were informed 20,135 units in Canada are affected.