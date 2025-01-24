Nokian Launches Surpass AS01 Performance All-Season Tire

Tire manufacturer Nokian is launching a new tire this month. The Surpass AS01 is a high-performance all-season product. Featuring aramid fibre technology, it offers high puncture resistance and comes with a 90,000 km treadwear guarantee.

Nokian tires are generally highly rated by Canadian consumers, not only for their winter performance (especially in the case of winter tires), but also for their durability. With 90,000 km of guaranteed protection, it's a good deal for the consumer.

Nokian Tyres offers its Surpass AS01 in 65 sizes, for rims ranging from 16 to 21 inches.

The new Surpass AS01 tire from Nokian | Photo: Nokian

We'll skip the technical terms related to tire technology and simply mention the strengths of this newcomer, as described by Nokian. The company says its Surpass AS01 offers better roadholding and greater longevity, and that it is highly effective in braking situations thanks to a tread that has been redesigned to be more responsive.

Better still, for those who own an electric vehicle (the tire bears Nokian's Electric Fit emblem), the company says the Surpass AS01 offers a low rolling resistance design, which helps increase or maintain the electric range offered with a vehicle. With a gasoline-powered vehicle, the effect is also noticeable at the pump, as a tire offering less resistance helps to reduce fuel consumption.

Potholes

The Surpass AS01 also comes with an available pothole protection program, an option that can be very useful in Canada. Interestingly, this is the company's first ultra-high-performance tire to be offered with that kind of protection; under it, Nokian will replace tires damaged by a pothole or road obstacle.

The Surpass AS01 tire, on the road | Photo: Nokian

Performance

This being a performance tire, we can’t not touch on that element of the product. Nokian explains that its Surpass AS01 features a solid outer shoulder design which, combined with an outer centre rib designed for high cornering performance, creates more confidence at the wheel. Designed for both speed AND safety, the Surpass AS01 also features a tread pattern with wide circumferential grooves, making the rubber more responsive on wet surfaces.

Like all Nokian products, the Surpass AS01 has an integrated safety indicator - an inscription on the tire that shows how worn the rubber is. The more the tire wears, the lower the visible percentage, so you know when to start thinking about replacing your tires.

Nokian's Surpass AS01 arrives in stores this month.

For those who need to change their tires soon, and who consider this new product to be adapted to their vehicle and their needs, this is a product to consider.