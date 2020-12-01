Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

At the Tender Age of 80, He Buys his 80th Porsche

One could say of Ottocar J that he is a consummate – perhaps the ultimate - lover of all things Porsche. Indeed, the hobby driver bought his first Porsche in 1972, a 911 model. Since then, many others have ended up in his garage, forcing him to erect a separate building to house his growing collection. This year, at the tender age of 80, Ottocar J purchased his 80th Porsche model.

Impressive? The word is weak.

His latest acquisition is a blue Boxster Spyder, which Ottocar took possession of from the Porsche factory in Zuffenhausen. Porsche even allowed him to be one of the first customers ever to put the brand's crest on the hood of the car himself.

Ottocar J
Photo: Porsche
Ottocar J

The first time he went to the factory to pick up a model was back in 1977. That time, the weapon of choice was a Carrera 3.0 version of the 911.

Ottocar J’s love for Porsche cars developed during his years of racing as an amateur driver. His current collection includes 38 different models, including several race cars like a 917, a 910 with a rare 8-cylinder engine, a 956, a 904 and a 964 Cup. Over the years, he has owned nine versions of the Carrera RS. “I can drive a different one every day for a month – and two at the weekends,” says the man who regularly takes out nine of his cars, including a 911 R and a Type 991 911 Speedster.

Ottocar houses his collection in a separate building adjacent to his home, which is filled not just with cars but also memories and nods to the past. There’s even a cinema area where the film Le Mans, starring Steve McQueen, is shown. Posters, trophies and billboards furnish the space.

A section of Ottocar J's Porsche building
Photo: Porsche
A section of Ottocar J's Porsche building
Another corner of Ottocar J's Porsche building
Photo: Porsche
Another corner of Ottocar J's Porsche building

Ottocar has no intention of slowing down at 80 either. He plans to travel the Pan-American Highway with a Cayenne. “When you are 80-years-old, you don’t think so much about the past any more but more about the future. You look forward to things that are still to come,” he explains.

That's an interesting way of looking at one's golden years. In fact, it may be the best way to look at them...

Ottocar J, 80 years young
Photo: Porsche
Ottocar J, 80 years young

