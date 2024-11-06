At SEMA 2024, the legendary Ringbrothers workshop presented a Plymouth Barracuda restomod christened “Infected”. Featuring a unique “Pink Eye” colour with black accents and a white leather interior, this Barracuda promises to leave a lasting impression on muscle car enthusiasts.

The Plymouth Barracuda Infected, engine | Photo: Ringbrothers

A beast under the hood

Under the hood, a supercharged Mopar Hellcrate Redeye Hemi engine is there to deliver 807 hp and 717 lb-ft of torque. Coupled with a Tremec 6-speed manual transmission, this engine sends all its raw power to the rear wheels, an ideal configuration for those seeking big sensations.

The Plymouth Barracuda Infected, three-quarters front | Photo: Ringbrothers

The Plymouth Barracuda Infected, three-quarters rear | Photo: Ringbrothers

Customized look: pink eye paint and unique details

This 1970 Barracuda sports a custom “Pink Eye” finish, contrasted by a black hood and various accent touches. From the grille to the bumper guards, every detail has been sculpted in solid aluminum, and the front air intake has been widened to maximize airflow.

The bespoke chassis lengthens the car by 1.5 inches, with fender and bumper adjustments to maintain its muscular, compact look.

The Plymouth Barracuda Infected, suspension | Photo: Ringbrothers

Powerful suspension and brakes

To improve handling, the suspension features Fox RS SV threaded bushes front and rear. The staggered 20- and 21-inch five-spoke wheels are fitted with ultra-sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Behind those wheels are powerful Brembo six-piston brakes with 14-inch discs at all four wheels, guaranteeing braking performance to match.

The Plymouth Barracuda Infected, interior | Photo: Ringbrothers

The Plymouth Barracuda Infected, central console | Photo: Ringbrothers

An interior combining modern and classic

The interior is fully upholstered in white leather, and modern equipment includes new dials, air conditioning and an Apple CarPlay-compatible audio system.

True to Mopar DNA, Ringbrothers have also integrated a “Pistol Grip” gearshift and a sport steering wheel with carbon-fibre details for a resolutely vintage look.

5,600 hours of master craftsmanship

It took the Ringbrothers’ craftsmen over 5,600 hours to restore and transform this Barracuda into a work of art of power and style. It will be on display this week at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, a perfect showcase for this exceptional creation.

The Plymouth Barracuda Infected, front | Photo: Ringbrothers

The Plymouth Barracuda Infected, rear | Photo: Ringbrothers

The Plymouth Barracuda Infected, in profile | Photo: Ringbrothers

The Plymouth Barracuda Infected, Ringbrothers badging | Photo: Ringbrothers