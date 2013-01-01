Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Porsche 911: Combustion Engine to Stay At Least Until 2030

It’s pretty clear by now, given the multitude of announcements made by automakers in the last year or two, that electrification will accelerate at a rapid pace across the industry over the next decade. Whether you’re for or against it, the majority of vehicles we know will give way to all-electric models, or undergo the transformation themselves.

In most cases, the moves will easy enough to accept. But when it comes to pure sports cars with exquisite mechanics, electrification is less universally welcome. That's the case with the Porsche 911, a car that delivers a good part of its joy to drivers via the music emanating from its mechanics.

Purists will be pleased, therefore, to learn that Porsche has confirmed that the 911 will not join its growing lineup of electric vehicles in the 2020s. That’s not to say the model will escape electrification entirely: Porsche also says a hybrid system is in development.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
Photo: Porsche
2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S

In an interview with Autoblog, company boss Oliver Blume said that “The 911 is our icon, and we will continue to build it with combustion engines, that is very clear. Staying true to tradition means keeping the flat-six alive.” What’s more, he added, even if Porsche wanted to turn the 911 into an electric car, it would not be an easy task after removing the engine. Let's face it, the architecture of this car is unique and it's all about balance, of which the combustion engine is a key part.

“The concept of the 911 doesn't allow a fully electric car, because we have the engine in the rear, and to put the weight of the battery in the rear, you wouldn't be able to drive the car. For this decade, I'm very clear: the 911 will be a combustion-engined car.”

- Oliver Blume, Porsche

Porsche does say it is considering going partially electric with the 911. The company is already working on that, by the way. Porsche is no stranger to hybridity, having already produced the 918 Spyder (2013-2015), and has models marrying electricity and combustion engine across its lineup. The company has already won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a hybrid car, too.

What's certain is that the day the last gasoline-powered 911 is offered, it's going to become a highly sought-after collector's item right away.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S
Photo: M.Lachapelle
2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S

