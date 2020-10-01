Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Protecting the inside walls of your van or truck

In collaboration with Meilleurutilitaire.com

Do you transport heavy and cumbersome equipment all day long? Very often these boxes, metal bars or even pallets are deposited in a brutal way inside your van or truck. This causes of course multiple scratches, dents, but also dirties your vehicle enormously, which will decrease its resale value or cause you problems when you return from a long term rental.

Therefore, when buying a truck or a van, it is important to think about protecting the loading area from the blows of the transported material. Indeed, manufacturers produce vehicles with practically no interior protection and the transported loads can damage the bodywork, which is made of very thin and easily deformable iron sheets. The dents caused by the impact of the materials damage the protective varnish, resulting in the formation of rust which, in the most serious cases, even pierces the bodywork.

For a negligible cost, there are loading area protectors with ceiling, floor and walls protection and this will surely cost you less than taking the van to the workshop to intervene on the bodywork when the plates are already rusted.

Pre-cut to size, the panels, floors and other protective elements such as the ceilings of the inner body of the van are easy to install. Also, especially if you're transporting metal objects, banging metal against the sheet metal of the vehicle often causes noises that become unbearable for the driver at the end of the day. These guards are supported on the ground and fastened to the sheet metal with rivets. The work is perfected to make it easier to absorb the noise inside the vehicle. The application of the panels is also fast, so that an anti-vibration system is also used.

These floor and wall protections are common on all trucks and vans. Ceiling protections are less common. They are cut to size to adapt to each model of commercial vehicle. They are available in plywood or polypropylene.

Nissan NV, before installation
Photo: Auto123.com
Nissan NV, before installation
Nissan NV, after installation
Photo: Auto123.com
Nissan NV, after installation

On the pictures, we see a Nissan NV whose ceiling has been entirely covered with a protection that can be either plywood or 4mm polypropylene. It is even possible to request a complete protection of the cargo space to avoid any breakage caused by the goods being transported. With this type of protection, all you have to do is find your vehicle and the company will send you the protection with the exact dimensions. All you will have to do is install it yourself using the fixing kit that is provided.

