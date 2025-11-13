The Quebec City Auto Show is changing its name, but not its mission. The show's directors and the Corporation Mobilis announced today that the Auto “Show” (Salon in French) is no more. Say hello to “L'International de l'auto de Québec”. No more yet on what the official English name will be, if there is to be a distinct one.

For the event's CEO, Charles Drouin, who acknowledged he’s been trying to bring changes to the show for years, the new name better reflects the ambitions and reality of the automotive event held annually in Quebec City.

"We no longer want people to associate us with a “show” filled with 10ft-by-10ft booths. We are an event, which certainly offers cars, but also a real experience for visitors, and the name 'International' expresses that better," he emphasized at the end of the press conference.

The to new term is also meant to reflect current automotive realities. "We know well that more and more products presented here come from elsewhere in the world, and this trend will only grow. We therefore wanted to position ourselves more precisely," continues Drouin.

Changes to come

Other changes, particularly in programming, are also planned and will be announced in the coming months, well before the next edition of the International scheduled for March. Stay tuned for those.

“We are the biggest indoor event in Quebec City during the spring break week, and one of the biggest during the year. We know we attract car enthusiasts who come to dream while looking at exotic cars or modified vehicles, but we also have activities for all ages because our event, more than ever, wants to become a true family destination,” continued the event's CEO.

At the Quebec auto Show, 2024 | Photo: Salon de l'auto de Québec

Cars will thus continue always be in the spotlight thanks to the dealer members of the Corporation Mobilis, but other activities are also promised.

That said, Drouin insists that “Enthusiasts will not be forgotten, however. We will even offer a VIP ticket giving unlimited access to the event, but also allowing its holders to truly live the experience by attending the event's setup.”

"As for the brands that were absent from the Quebec show in the past few years, Drouin is hopeful they will return. Since our event is managed by and for the dealers, it is these local business people themselves who will work towards this. Already, last year, we were the Canadian show with the most brands. We should increase that again this year," concludes Charles Drouin.

The Quebec City International Auto Show takes place from March 3 to 8, 2026, at the Centre de foires de Québec.