Ram Will Offer 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Edition

The Ram division of FCA is planning to launch a new pickup truck for 2019, but various delays, including supply issues have caused production to slow and the company is unable to keep up with demand. As a result, the firm has announced that it will continue production of the current model for the coming year.

The Ram 1500 Classic will go on sale during the fourth quarter of 2018, and be available until at least the end of the year.

We have now received details about upcoming versions.

First, the truck, identical to last year's model will be rebranded as the 1500 Classic. It will be recognizable by the Classic badge placed under the Ram 1500 logo found on the vehicle's front doors. Three option packages are available, to customize the look of the truck. Two of them add a variety of chrome trim, while a third adds a blacked-out look to the Classic.

Four trims make up the Classic 1500 Series - Tradesman, Express, Big Horn / Lone Star and SSV (Special Services Vehicle). These models, priced lower than the 2019, will be aimed at commercial buyers and those seeking a more bare-bones truck.

Nevertheless, engine choices will still include a choice of the 3.6-liter V6 as well as the famous 5.7-liter HEMI V8 and the 3-litre turbo diesel engine will follow later in the year. Three cabin styles will be available, as well as three box lengths.

Unfortunately, pricing has not yet been announced by the company. We've been told that production will continue throughout the end of this year, but it is not known if it will continue into 2019. We are guessing that it will depend on the popularity of the Classic, however we don't expect it to last too long. Sometime next year, when the "true" 2019 comes flying out of factories, we will witness the disappearance of the model that has been with us since 2009.

