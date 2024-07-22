At the 2023 CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, Ram presented the 1500 Revolution BEV concept. One of the striking elements of the electric pickup prototype was its three-row configuration.

That could have been shrugged off as simply a design folly, not necessarily something the company was seriously considering. But it appears the idea wasn’t just fanciful thinking.

Stellantis's patent application, fig. 2 | Photo: Stellantis

A patent application registered by the brand with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) was spotted recently by the CarBuzz outlet. It had been submitted to the USPTO at the end of 2023 by Stellantis.

The application shows seats that attach to the rear wall of the cabin and can be folded away when not in use. They can also be removed and attached to any other flat surface, such as the tailgate, as explained in the documents submitted.

With the concept, the folding seats were located on a central, power-deployable tailgate which, when opened, bridged the gap between the body, the cabin and the front trunk, enabling very long objects to be transported. In fact, there was also a space connecting to the front trunk, so that objects up to 18 feet long could be placed on board.

A second Stellantis patent application, submitted at the same time, featured this innovation, with the front trunk connected to the cabin by a hatch for longer objects.

The two patents hint pretty clearly that Stellantis is working on these features. It remains to be seen whether they will be incorporated into the design of the production version of the Ram 1500 REV.

Stellantis's patent application, fig. 3 | Photo: Stellantis

Stellantis's patent application, fig. 4 | Photo: Stellantis