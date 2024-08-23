Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Acura ZDX Being Recalled Over Braking Issue

2024 Acura ZDX Type S | Photo: D.Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
 The recall affects over 5,000 units of the new electric crossover.

Acura is recalling 5,031 units of its new 2024 ZDX electric crossover to fix a braking issue. The recall affects only all-wheel-drive variants of the EV.

According to the recall report, “during certain braking events below 25 mph (40 km/h) on dry surfaces, the vehicle may exhibit overly sensitive anti-lock braking system control.” By which they mean, the anti-lock brakes could activate when they shouldn’t and brake pressure could be impacted. The vehicle’s brake system could lose effectiveness and potentially even fail completely.

Recall that earlier this month General Motors recalled its Cadillac Lyriq over the same issue. Since the ZDX shares many components and systems with that EV, GM informed Acura about the problem late in July.

Acura says the source of the problem is software-related, which means that it can be fixed via an over-the-air update, which will “correct the condition that falsely detects wheel slippage”. Those owners who haven’t chosen that option for their ZDX will need to bring the vehicle into an Acura dealer to have the problem fixed.

The 2024 Acura ZDX Type S, rear
The 2024 Acura ZDX Type S, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers
