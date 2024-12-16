Porsche is recalling 2,941 2024-2025 Macan EVs because their headlights are too bright and do not comply with U.S. standards. Overly bright headlights could reduce visibility for oncoming drivers and increase the risk of accidents.

In Canada, only 10 vehicles are affected by the recall.

The vehicles concerned were manufactured between March 15 and November 4, 2024. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the headlight control software on the EVs was programmed according to European standards, rather than those of the U.S. As a result, light intensity exceeds the limits set by FMVSS No. 108.

Le Porsche Macan EV | Photo: Porsche

Software fix, but at the dealership

Porsche says the error has been corrected for vehicles produced after Nov. 4, 2024. It also says 100 percent of recalled vehicles are likely to have the faulty software. Although this is a software problem fixable via an update, the update cannot be performed over the air.

Dealers will reprogram the headlight control units free of charge.

Owners will receive notification letters starting January 24, 2025. Those with any questions can also contact Porsche Customer Service at 1-800-767-7243. The recall reference is ARC5.

Based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) developed with Audi, the electric Macan was launched for the 2024 model-year.

A necessary recall to ensure safety

Despite its limited impact, this recall underlines the importance of safety standards and adapting vehicles to local regulations.