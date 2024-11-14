GM recalls 462,000 diesel vehicles

General Motors (GM) is recalling nearly 462,000 vehicles equipped with the Duramax diesel engine (3.0-liter turbocharged 6-cylinder), due to a potential problem with the transmission control valve on certain units.

The faulty valve may stop working and cause the rear wheels to lock, which obviously increases the risk of an accident. GM contacted the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to launch the campaign.

A total of 461,839 units are targeted, vehicles belonging to the 2020 to 2022 model-years. We're talking about Silverado 1500, 2500 HD and 3500 HD series pickups and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 HD and 3500 HD trucks.

Also included are the company's full-size SUVs that were marketed with this powertrain. Those are 2021 models, and they include the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Yukon XL and Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV.

In Canada, 52,220 vehicles are being recalled.

The problem, as Transport Canada explains, is that “over time, the transmission control valve could wear and lose pressure. If this happens, the transmission could shift harshly and could cause the rear wheels to lock up.”

Owners will need to visit a dealership to have the problem sorted out. The procedure is simple and involves updating the transmission control module software, “so that any excessive wear is detected before the wheels lock up. When excessive wear is detected, a “Service Engine” light comes on, a message appears on the dashboard and the vehicle's clutch is restricted to fifth gear,” says Transport Canada.

Owners should be informed of the procedure to follow in early December.