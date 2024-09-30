Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Toyota Recalls 50,000 Corolla Cross Hybrids Over Brake Problem

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid | Photo: Toyota
Daniel Rufiange
 In Canada, the recall affects 5,585 units of the Corolla Cross Hybrid.

Toyota is recalled around 50,000 units of the hybrid version of its Corolla Cross SUV. The campaign targets 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles.

The problem is related to the braking system. On Transport Canada's website, the situation is described as follows: “On certain vehicles, a software problem could cause a sudden change in brake pedal feel and travel when the brakes are applied during a turn. This could cause temporary reduced braking.”

Obviously, reduced braking capacity entails a safety risk by increasing distances.

Regarding the sensation of brake pedal travel, the recall notice explains that drivers may feel a hardening of the brake pedal.

The automaker is recalling around 50,000 vehicles in North America, some 41,000 of them in the United States. In Canada, the number of units affected is 5,585.

Toyota will notify owners by mail and ask them to take their vehicle to a dealer to have the software for the electronic control module of the anti-skid system updated.

This recall is one of several issued in recent months by Toyota, whose reliability record is taking an uncharacteristic beating. By the automaker’s standards, the last two or three years have been tough ones on this front.

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid | Photo: K.Soltani
