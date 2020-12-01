Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Buick Shows Reworked 2022 Enclave SUV

Buick has shown a couple of images of the 2022 Buick Enclave, which it says will debut at some point later in 2021, without getting more specific about it than that. In fact, the images are all the automaker revealed today, so there’s nothing new to report about the interior or the mechanics under the hood.

At least, the images are clear and show the entirety of the next Enclave from two angles. And here’s what they reveal about the mid-cycle refresh of the model: both front and rear ends are pretty completely new. The front grille is more imposing than before and features a horizontal strip broken in the middle by the brand logo.

The SUV also features much slimmer LED headlights; you’ll find them right under the hood. The lower bumper, meanwhile, gets arcing lines and an almost-sporty appeal.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2022 Buick Enclave, three-quarters rear
Photo: Buick
2022 Buick Enclave, three-quarters rear

In back, the big visual draw is the LEAD taillights, still connected by a central trim that wraps around them and runs the width of the back end, but that trim’s shape has been modernized. From the image it also appears that Buick has chosen to hide the exhaust tips, in contrast with before. Lastly, the SUV rests on new dark-painted wheels.

As mentioned, Buick is mum about the changes happening inside, but we can certainly expect a good number of tech updates and probably a good reworking of the design and ergonomics.

Stay tuned for more updates, which will probably drop on a semi-regular basis between now and launch as Buick seeks to whip up and maintain interest in its Enclave and its new edition.

