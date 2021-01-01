Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Shanghai 2021: 2022 Lexus ES Introduced, Sporting Mild Changes

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Lexus used the occasion of the 2021 Shanghai auto show – an honest-to-goodness in-the-flesh event, the first to actually take place in a dog’s age – to present the 2022 Lexus ES, mildly refreshed on the outside and equipped with a new touchscreen to impress the gallery.

The ES is actually only hitting the halfway point of its current generation so it’s only fair the changes wouldn’t be drastic for this revised edition. Essentially, the 2022 edition of the sedan gets slightly tweaked headlights (now with bi-LED lamps and an auto-leveling feature), a revised front grille and new wheels to differentiate it visually from the 2021 version.

Some will find the most exciting news to be the addition of an F Sport trim for the ES300h hybrid model. Meanwhile, those buying the V-6–powered ES350 F Sport model now can opt for a new Dynamic Handling package, which adds adaptive dampers and Sport+ and custom drive modes.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Lexus ES, three-quarters front
Photo: Lexus
2022 Lexus ES, three-quarters front
2022 Lexus ES, dashboard
Photo: Lexus
2022 Lexus ES, dashboard

Inside, there is notable change happening for 2022, with the old infotainment display making way for a new touchscreen, sitting closer to the driver than before. The standard screen is 8.0 inches, but buyers can opt for a larger 12.3-inch unit.

Otherwise, Lexus is including the upgraded Safety System+ 2.5 suite of driver-assistance features, which introduced pedestrian and cyclist detection, intersection turning assist and curve speed reduction (activated when using the adaptive cruise control system).

The offering in 2022 also introduces two new colours, Iridium and Cloudburst Gray, as well a new interior colour schemes and new black open-pore wood trim.

The new 2022 Lexus ES is expected to arrive at North American dealerships this fall.

2022 Lexus ES F Sport, front
Photo: Lexus
2022 Lexus ES F Sport, front
2022 Lexus ES F Sport, profile
Photo: Lexus
2022 Lexus ES F Sport, profile
Photos:Lexus
2022 Lexus ES pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Shanghai 2021: BMW iX Enters the Picture

Shanghai 2021: BMW iX Enters the Picture

It was show-and-tell day at the Shanghai Auto Show, and one of the many big presentations was the debut of the BMW iX. The all-electric SUV, which started li...

Shanghai 2021: Genesis Electrifies its G80 sedan

Shanghai 2021: Genesis Electrifies its G80 sedan

Genesis has unveiled its first all-electric model and we won't have any trouble recognizing it. The company has chosen to electrify its G80 sedan as a first ...

Shanghai 2021: Toyota Presents the bZ4X, Its First All-Electric Model

Shanghai 2021: Toyota Presents the bZ4X, Its First All-El...

At the Shanghai Auto Show today, Toyota finally unveiled its first all-electric vehicle. The bZ4X SUV will be marketed in Canada, and it won’t be alone: we'r...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
The BMW iX at the Shanghai auto show
Shanghai 2021: BMW iX Enters the Picture
Article
Le Mercedes-EQ EQB
Shanghai 2021 : All-Electric Mercedes-EQ EQB ...
Article
2021 Mazda CX-30
2021 Mazda CX-30 Review: Roomier But Less Dyn...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
Canoo: Another Electric Truck on the Horizon
Canoo: Another Electric Truck...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 