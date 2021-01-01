Lexus used the occasion of the 2021 Shanghai auto show – an honest-to-goodness in-the-flesh event, the first to actually take place in a dog’s age – to present the 2022 Lexus ES, mildly refreshed on the outside and equipped with a new touchscreen to impress the gallery.

The ES is actually only hitting the halfway point of its current generation so it’s only fair the changes wouldn’t be drastic for this revised edition. Essentially, the 2022 edition of the sedan gets slightly tweaked headlights (now with bi-LED lamps and an auto-leveling feature), a revised front grille and new wheels to differentiate it visually from the 2021 version.

Some will find the most exciting news to be the addition of an F Sport trim for the ES300h hybrid model. Meanwhile, those buying the V-6–powered ES350 F Sport model now can opt for a new Dynamic Handling package, which adds adaptive dampers and Sport+ and custom drive modes.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Lexus 2022 Lexus ES, three-quarters front

Photo: Lexus 2022 Lexus ES, dashboard

Inside, there is notable change happening for 2022, with the old infotainment display making way for a new touchscreen, sitting closer to the driver than before. The standard screen is 8.0 inches, but buyers can opt for a larger 12.3-inch unit.

Otherwise, Lexus is including the upgraded Safety System+ 2.5 suite of driver-assistance features, which introduced pedestrian and cyclist detection, intersection turning assist and curve speed reduction (activated when using the adaptive cruise control system).

The offering in 2022 also introduces two new colours, Iridium and Cloudburst Gray, as well a new interior colour schemes and new black open-pore wood trim.

The new 2022 Lexus ES is expected to arrive at North American dealerships this fall.

Photo: Lexus 2022 Lexus ES F Sport, front