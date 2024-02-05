• Rivian confirms March 7 for the presentation of its newest model, the R2.

The week of March 4 promises to be a busy one. Just after Dodge announced it will unveil the production version of the 2025 Charger on March 5, Rivian confirmed today it will present its latest new model, the R2 SUV, on March 7.

The manufacturer confirmed the date on X (formerly Twitter). No need to rush to the Rivian website to order an R2, however - the model won't see the light of day for another two years.

The company is sticking to the plan it announced last year regarding the model's presentation. Back in June 2023, company CEO Claire McDonough said the R2 would appear in early 2024. The firm is targeting a price of between $40,000 and $60,000 USD for the SUV, which will make it much more accessible.

The base version of the R1S, already on the market, costs $78,000 USD.

As for the look of the product, we had a little idea last year when a clay model was presented in tandem by Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe and design director Jeff Hammond.

The square styling of the R1S will be carried over to the newcomer, albeit in a smaller format. Interestingly, the company has registered the name R2T for itself, suggesting a smaller pickup than the current R1T may eventually be produced. Of course, reserving a name doesn’t necessarily mean that name will ever make it onto the back of an actual model. For context, the names R3S, R4S and R5S, as well as R3T, R4T and R5T have also been reserved.

If the R2 model reaches the market in 2026, it will become Rivian’s third. In 2019, executives were talking about a six-vehicle range by 2025. It has to be said that the pandemic, in particular, has upended plans somewhat.

The R2 will be assembled in Rivian's second plant, planned for a site near Atlanta, Georgia. Annual production capacity there will eventually be 400,000 vehicles.

