Sedans Showing Signs of Renewed Life

Rumours of the sedan’s demise may have been, as they say, exaggerated.

This observation, most recently expressed by Automotive News, comes after numerous models have been phased out amid a wave of new SUV launches and cost-cutting concerns. In recent years, the North American market has lost the Mazda6, Ford Fusion, Chrysler 300, Chevrolet Impala and Malibu, Nissan Maxima and Subaru Legacy, among others.

Affordability becomes a major issue

This isn’t the first time bold predictions about a resurgence of sedans have surfaced. But given the high price of new vehicles in 2026 and the recent surge in gas prices, the context seems ripe for seeing consumers turn toward more accessible means of transportation. Especially since the perception among those consumers that SUVs are more fuel-hungry than cars is now set in concrete.

So are we set for a big sedan comeback?

If carmakers are paying attention to the market – and we can safely assume they are – there’s a good chance. The Honda Accord and Toyota Camry racked up excellent sales figures in the first quarter of 2026, according to Automotive News. With several manufacturers having abandoned this segment, these two Japanese brands are capitalizing on the current upswing in demand combined with a paucity of competition.

Toyota Camry | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Several manufacturers open to bringing back the sedan

Sure enough, in recent months, several automakers have indicated they are at least considering bringing a sedan back to the North American market.

Infiniti, for one, is looking to relaunch the Q50. Buick is also expected to once again offer a sedan, which will share components with the upcoming Cadillac CT5 and Chevrolet Camaro. This is a radical change in direction for the premium brand, considering it recently purged its lineup of all non-SUVs.

The sentiment is similar at Stellantis; its head of design even stated that he’s “tired” of SUVs. At Ford, one of the first U.S. automakers to jettison its cars, there is also a growing recognition of the sedan market's renewed dynamism.