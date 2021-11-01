Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Spy Images of Ferrari's First SUV Appear Online

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Enzo Ferrari might be turning in his grave, or then again he might be giving two thumbs up. The brand he created is about to release its first sport utility vehicle. Note that if the strategy worked for big rival Lamborghini, we shouldn’t bet against the Purosangue doing the same for Ferrari.

In any event, the first Ferrari SUV has made an unofficial debut appearance online, thanks to spy shots captured by an enterprising photographer inside the factory where it is assembled and posted on the cochespias Instagram account.

The images are rather blurry but do reveal at least a part of the model’s front end and all of its back side. Some will like the lines and proportions and some won’t, but overall, we can say the front end’s signature is recognizably Ferrari-like, while the back looks pretty new for the brand. As for the profile, the line is similar to that of the GTC4 Lusso. The long hood and the rearward sloping roof are in line with a wish to signal a strong and assertive sportiness.

A new element for Ferrari is the contrasting fender flares, there to remind us that we're in the presence of an SUV.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Ferrari Purosangue, front
Photo: Instagram (cochespias)
Ferrari Purosangue, front

Mechanically, the most persistent speculation has the model getting a turbocharged V8 under the hood, which could eventually receive assistance from an electric motor. However, a V12 hybrid or a V6 hybrid could also be found in a possible “base” version.

Ferrari has a lot riding on this model and we can expect that it will do everything in its power to make the Purosangue as attractive as possible. More details will follow later this year, Ferrari having already confirmed that production will begin this year. The first models will be delivered to customers in 2023.

Ferrari Purosangue, back
Photo: Instagram (cochespias)
Ferrari Purosangue, back

You May Also Like

Cadillac Confirms Escalade V is On the Way

Cadillac Confirms Escalade V is On the Way

Cadillac confirms the arrival of the V variant of its Escalade SUV. A tweet yesterday made it public and more information is expected today.

BMW Teases Concept XM Performance SUV Ahead of Full Reveal

BMW Teases Concept XM Performance SUV Ahead of Full Reveal

BMW has teased the Concept XM performance SUV ahead of its full reveal on November 29. Auto123 has more on the hybrid-powertrain model that will be a standal...

Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America

Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America

The next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor will be sold in North America. The news was confirmed Monday night by Ford's top boss, Jim Farley, ahead of the model’...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor (global)
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North Am...
Article
Toyota and Yamaha's hydrogen-powered V8 engine in development
Toyota and Yamaha Are Working on a Hydrogen-P...
Article
2022 BMW M240i xDrive
2022 BMW M240i xDrive Review: Now That’s a Be...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Features a Huge External Airbag
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Ve...
Video
Thousands of Ford Broncos Waiting for Parts to Be Delivered
Thousands of Ford Broncos Wai...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 