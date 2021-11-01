Enzo Ferrari might be turning in his grave, or then again he might be giving two thumbs up. The brand he created is about to release its first sport utility vehicle. Note that if the strategy worked for big rival Lamborghini, we shouldn’t bet against the Purosangue doing the same for Ferrari.

In any event, the first Ferrari SUV has made an unofficial debut appearance online, thanks to spy shots captured by an enterprising photographer inside the factory where it is assembled and posted on the cochespias Instagram account.

The images are rather blurry but do reveal at least a part of the model’s front end and all of its back side. Some will like the lines and proportions and some won’t, but overall, we can say the front end’s signature is recognizably Ferrari-like, while the back looks pretty new for the brand. As for the profile, the line is similar to that of the GTC4 Lusso. The long hood and the rearward sloping roof are in line with a wish to signal a strong and assertive sportiness.

A new element for Ferrari is the contrasting fender flares, there to remind us that we're in the presence of an SUV.

Mechanically, the most persistent speculation has the model getting a turbocharged V8 under the hood, which could eventually receive assistance from an electric motor. However, a V12 hybrid or a V6 hybrid could also be found in a possible “base” version.

Ferrari has a lot riding on this model and we can expect that it will do everything in its power to make the Purosangue as attractive as possible. More details will follow later this year, Ferrari having already confirmed that production will begin this year. The first models will be delivered to customers in 2023.