Screens have multiplied inside new vehicles in recent years, and grown in size as well. It all started with one screen on the centre console; then a second was added, in front of the driver, creating a digital instrument cluster. Some brands now offer a third, in front of the passenger seat.

Not enough? Some vehicles feature more than one screen in the centre console. BMW even has screens inside the rear doors. And of course, some luxury vehicles are also equipped with a screen in the rear centre console. That’s not to mention the entertainment systems – with screens - for second-row occupants.

Seems all that is STILL not enough. ZF has presented a steering wheel concept that integrates a screen.

The company says it found a way to integrate a screen into a steering wheel. To do that, the new Lifetec steering wheel moves the embedded airbag lower down. Obviously, the aim of the design is not to throw a screen in your face in the event of an accident, so the airbag, from its new location, deploys in the space between the centre and the top of the steering wheel, as you can see in the image shared by the company.

ZF's steering wheel concept with screen, as airbag deploys |

ZF's steering wheel concept with screen |

All this is to allow for information to be displayed in the centre of the steering wheel.

Moving the airbag means the design of the steering wheel’s central hub is different. It becomes more horizontal, which improves drivers’ view of the instrument cluster display.

Apparently, consumers want more screen displays inside their vehicles, and manufacturers are giving it to them. Mercedes-Benz’ Hyperscreen extends across the entire dashboard, which has also forced the company to rethink the way one airbag deploys - the one in front of the passenger seat.

For the moment, ZF has not mentioned whether it has any takers (read manufacturers) for its technology, but it may only be a matter of time.