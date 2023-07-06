Stellantis Details New STLA Medium EV Platform

Stellantis has shared new details of its future STLA Medium platform, one of four such platforms it is developing for its future EVs. The others are the STLA Small, STLA Large and STLA Frame.

The STLA Medium architecture is designed to underpin compact and midsize vehicles (including sedans, crossovers and SUVs), though Stellantis as yet to identify any specific models that will be built on it. Vehicles designed on this platform could be as short as 4,292 mm and as long as 4,902 mm in total length. Wheelbase could range between 2,692 and 2,895 mm.

STLA Medium platform, profile Photo: Stellantis

STLA Medium platform, from above Photo: Stellantis

The automaker says that, when combined with a Performance Pack (98-kW capacity), the STLA Medium platform will allow for a range of up to 700 km on the European WLTP cycle; with the standard pack (capacity not yet announced), we can expect 500 km. Keep in mind that those figures will be lower when measured according to EPA standards for North America.

Charging on the STLA Medium platform comes via a 400-volt system that allows for charging from 20-80 percent in 27 minutes.

The all-new STLA Medium architecture Photo: Stellantis

In terms of output, Stellantis is giving a range of between 215 and 382 hp for vehicles built on the new platform. Both front-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations will be possible.

Importantly, Stellantis says the new platform is designed so that it will be able to accommodate future battery technologies, namely solid-state batteries.

The company plans to equip several of its plants, starting in Europe, to be able to assemble vehicles on the STLA Medium platform.