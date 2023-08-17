EcoProBM, SK On and Ford have announced a major investment of CAD 1.2 billion to establish a cathode manufacturing facility in Bécancour, Québec. This strategic initiative aims to consolidate the electric vehicle supply chain in North America, with a focus on advancing battery technology for Ford's future electric vehicles.

The joint venture, known as EcoPro CAM Canada LP, is expected to create approximately 345 new jobs, with production expected to begin in the first half of 2026. The facility will be capable of producing up to 45,000 metric tons of active cathode material per year, helping to meet the growing demand for electric vehicle components.

Ford's commitment to a vertically integrated, closed-loop battery assembly supply chain in North America underscores the automaker's efforts to expand access to electric vehicles for millions of consumers. The investment marks Ford's first foray into Quebec and demonstrates the company's commitment to actively participate in the development of the province's electric vehicle ecosystem.

Investment from EcoProBM, SK On and Ford Photo: Ford Media Center

Bev Goodman, President and CEO, Ford of Canada, was enthusiastic about the investment, which underscores Ford's long-standing presence in Canada and its commitment to improving the electric vehicle landscape. She said, "We are pleased to have the opportunity to make our first investment in Quebec, which will result in state-of-the-art facilities that will help shape the electric vehicle ecosystem in the province.

EcoPro CAM Canada LP will specialize in the production of active cathode materials, particularly high quality nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) materials. These materials are essential for rechargeable batteries that aim to achieve superior performance and higher efficiency compared to existing products. EcoPro's core-shell gradient (CSG) technology will play a key role in achieving these goals.

Construction has already begun on the sprawling 280,000-square-foot site, which will include a six-story building that will house a variety of functions, including engineers, sales and service professionals, as well as co-op positions for students from Quebec colleges and universities. In addition, EcoPro CAM Canada LP will conduct research and development activities to improve battery safety, performance and manufacturing efficiency while minimizing its environmental footprint.

Electric vehicle supply chain Photo: Ford Media Center

The consortium consists of EcoProBM, SK On and Ford, with EcoProBM overseeing day-to-day operations. SK On, a global leader in developing batteries and solutions for electric vehicles, is committed to establishing a stable supply chain for key battery materials in North America. The company is at the forefront of battery manufacturing and plans to equip more than 1.7 million electric vehicles per year after 2025 with a production capacity of more than 180GWh.

EcoProBM's expansion into the Canadian market strengthens the company's global reach, following its previous expansion efforts in Hungary. This venture marks EcoProBM's entry into North America and is an important step in establishing a significant presence in the North American electric vehicle market.

The construction of the cathode plant was made possible through close collaboration with the Canadian federal and provincial governments, underscoring Canada's commitment to fostering green strategic partnerships and becoming a hub for electric vehicle supply chains.

With this investment, the region is poised to play a key role in the growth of the electric vehicle market and the transformation of the automotive industry towards sustainability.