Subaru is discontinuing the base engine for its Crosstrek model in the U.S. That 2.0L 4-cylinder unit offers 152 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque, delivered to all four wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

As a result, only the 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, which produces 180 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque, also paired with a CVT, will be available across all variants of the model to American consumers.

It’s no certainty that Subaru Canada will follow suit here, however. The Canadian division has traditionally retained some independence regarding model and trim decisions. In any case, we were told this week that no decision has yet been made regarding the base engine for Canada, where it is currently available with two of the model's five variants: Convenience and Touring. The Onyx, Limited, and Wilderness trims get the more powerful engine.

While we don't have precise figures, we understand that sales for the base engine are still good in Canada, accounting for somewhere between a fifth and a third of transactions. A base engine also means a more attractive entry price, which is still a very important factor here.

And the hybrid?

As for the hybrid powertrain joining the range for 2026, we were told, with reservations, that it would likely start with one variant, but that the plan is to expand that configuration across the range over time, depending on the ability to produce enough to supply all markets.