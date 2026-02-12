Subaru is adopting a starkly different marketing strategy for the 2026 WRX on either side of the Canada-U.S. It has announced a price decrease for the American market, while hiking its price for the Canadian market.

This past January, Subaru announced its intention to boost sales of the sports sedan by adjusting prices downward in the U.S. Not only did existing trims see price drops of up to $3,755 USD, but a new entry-level version was also added to the lineup. As a result, the WRX's MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) fell from $35,750 USD in 2025 to $32,495 in 2026.

With this new strategy, Subaru is leveraging the WRX's affordability to capture new American customers.

The Subaru WRX is not receiving the same treatment in Canada. Last year, the car had a Canadian starting price of $37,995. The manufacturer recently unveiled the 2026 WRX catalogue, and it’s now offered starting at $38,195. To this amount, buyers will need to add freight and PDI charges totaling $2,095.

2026 Subaru WRX – What’s new?

Prices changes there might be, but the WRX gets no major changes for the 2026 model-year in Canada. The lineup consists of four trims: Sport, Sport-tech, GT, and tS; each powered by a 2.4L turbocharged flat-4 engine producing 271 hp. Consumers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission and the SPT (Subaru Performance Transmission) automatic.