Tesla Recalls 130,000 Vehicles Vulnerable to Overheating Multimedia Screens

Last week, Tesla announced a recall of 129,960 vehicles to fix a problem with the multimedia system screen. That screen could overheat while the vehicle's batteries are being prepared for fast charging.

Tesla says some 2021-2022 Model S and Model X and 2022 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles run firmware that allows the media system's CPU to overheat during operation.

“During fast-charging or preparation for fast-charging, the infotainment central processing unit ('CPU') may not cool sufficiently to prevent higher than expected temperatures, which may cause the CPU to slow processing or restart. Slower processing or restarted processing could cause the center screen display to lag or appear blank.

A lagging or blank center screen display may cause the rearview camera display, windshield visibility control settings, drive modes (i.e., Drive, Neutral or Reverse), and telltales to be unavailable, which may increase the risk of a collision."

- Tesla recall report sent to the NHTSA

The problem only affects vehicles with firmware that does not include certain temperature control checks. Fortunately, because online updates are commonplace with Tesla, the company has begun rolling out a firmware update available for models covered by the campaign. Thus, the repair can be done online right now.

