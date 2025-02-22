Tesla is recalling nearly 380,000 vehicles (Model 3 and Model Y 2023) in the United States. A software problem can cause an electrical overload and disable power steering.

The alert was triggered after a year-long investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) into cases of blocked steering. Tesla is correcting the problem via a remote software update.

This power steering failure, which can occur particularly at low speeds, could increase the effort required to turn the steering wheel, thereby increasing the risk of an accident. In some cases, the steering can become so hardened that the wheel becomes impossible to turn.

In 2023, NHTSA recorded more than 50 cases of vehicles requiring towing because of the problem.

Tesla Model Y | Photo: Tesla

A software defect

According to Tesla, the problem concerns 2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles equipped with an older software version. The fault could cause an electrical overload on certain components of the power steering motor circuit board.

Tesla specifies that if the overload occurs while the vehicle is moving, the steering remains functional, but a warning message is displayed. On the other hand, if the car stops, the assistance may remain deactivated when restarting, forcing the driver to make a greater effort to turn the steering wheel.

Since January 10, 2024, Tesla has registered 3,012 warranty claims that may be related to this problem. However, the automaker says it is not aware of any accidents or fatalities caused by this fault.

A software update to correct the problem

Rather than physically recalling the vehicles, Tesla has deployed an over-the-air (OTA) software update to correct the fault. This type of intervention, often used by the brand, avoids workshop visits and speeds up problem resolution.

A difficult start to the year for Tesla

This is Tesla's second major recall in 2024. In January, the brand recalled 239,000 vehicles for a faulty rearview camera.

These successive recalls are impacting investor confidence. Tesla shares have fallen by around 10 percent since the start of the year, after a strong rise in 2024.

A recall that raises questions about reliability

Even if Tesla manages to deal with the recall quickly with a software update, the succession of safety problems could damage its image. Model reliability and after-sales service responsiveness will be key points to watch in the future.