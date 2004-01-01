Most often, when we talk about a recall, it concerns one company, one or a few models and a specific problem.

Here’s an exception to that rule, as Volkswagen and Audi have announced a trio of campaigns involving three models to address different issues, including one that affects transmission oil fill levels in the Audi R8. That problem can lead to overheating and possibly a fire if not corrected.

In fact, the two manufacturers are combining three recalls into one.

Transmission oil

The most serious, but the one that affects the smallest number of units, concerns the R8. In total, 10 models are affected, including two in Canada. Audi says the vehicles were assembled with transmissions that were not properly filled with oil prior to shipping. If these units pass delivery inspection without being filled with oil, customers could experience driving problems, premature clutch wear and, during more intensive vehicle use (track sessions or other heat-generating activities), the transmissions could leak oily foam from their vents, which could cause a fire.

Dealers will ask customers to have their R8 examined and possibly repaired if it shows signs of damage or accelerated wear. Repairs can range from adding gear oil to replacing components if dealers deem it necessary.

Tailgate deflectors

The largest campaign involves the Volkswagen Tiguan from the 2017-to-2021 model years, which are the units produced before the mid-cycle redesign executed for 2022. In all, more than 6,500 SUVs left dealerships with improperly installed tailgate deflectors. As a result, they can detach without warning and become projectiles, posing a danger to other vehicles and pedestrians.

Volkswagen says this campaign only covers deflectors that were installed at the dealership or by other official installers. Incorrect instructions were given to authorized installers, which means the company will cover the cost. However, they will not pay to replace your deflector if the installation was done “in house”.

Child seat anchor icons

The third recall is less dramatic. It affects certain A3 and S3 models that were delivered with the wrong symbol on their child seat anchors. This campaign affects only 466 vehicles and the remedy is to replace a tiny piece of plastic.