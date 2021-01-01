Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Jeep Is Back With its Easter Safari in Moab

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Typically, the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah is where Jeep pulls out all the stops and reveals a number of customized Jeeps and restomod versions – usually, there isn’t a huge amount of reveals of all-new products. It’s more of a celebration of all things Jeep.

For 2021, however, things were a little different for a number of reasons. Chief among these was the fact that there was no event last year due to pandemic-related travel and gathering restrictions, so for ’21, they have some catching up to do. Also, while this year did have the requisite concepts, one was a little more notable than the others in that it could very well be a production model some day soon.

Here’s a look at what Jeep has in store for the event this year.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Jeep Magneto Concept

Jeep Magneto prototype, charging port
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Magneto prototype, charging port

While this concept’s nomenclature will surely draw allusions to the famous X-Men character, it goes further than that because it also uses a – wait for it – “axial flux electric motor” which sounds like something out of a certain time-travelling franchise starring a certain infamous stainless-steel car with scissor doors.

According to head of global Jeep design Mark Allen, however, the name really has nothing to do with either of those things.

“The power of an electric vehicle is magnets being attracted to other magnets,” he said. So, “Magneto” it is.

At any rate; the Magneto is a fully-electrified Jeep that makes similar power to models equipped with the 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine, that is to say about 285 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque fed to all four wheels through a manual transmission. Yes, you read that right: a battery-electric vehicle with a proper manual transmission with a gearlever and a clutch.

Jeep Magneto prototype, profile
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Magneto prototype, profile

“We left the manual transmission in place because we wanted to experience the gearing,”, said Allen. “The torque comes on very early and is very controllable with the electric motor.” You don’t have to use the clutch while moving slowly off-road, though, so while you do get to experience the feel of a manual transmission, there’s less of the discomfort of having to work the clutch.

There are four lithium-ion battery packs with a combined power of 70 kWh, and they are distributed evenly within the chassis to ensure that weight balance is just right.

Other than that, the Magneto is a retrofit so the rest of the systems – the axles, the suspension and so on – are all standard Wrangler, though the Magneto has also been given a winch, two-inch lift kit, 35” tires, custom roll cage and Mopar rock rails.

The Magneto is just a concept for now, but Jeep did say that they are currently working on developing it and should have more of a production model in 2-3 years’ time. When you consider that like most manufacturers, the future for Jeep is electrification, you can see while vehicles like the Magneto and soon-to-arrive 4xe plug-in are ultra important to the brand.

Jeep Magneto prototype, hatch
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Magneto prototype, hatch
Jeep Magneto prototype, hood
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Magneto prototype, hood
Jeep Magneto prototype, front grille
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Magneto prototype, front grille

You May Also Like

Jeep Presents Islander Versions of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler and Renegade

Jeep Presents Islander Versions of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler...

Jeep has announced the return of the Islander version of the Jeep Wrangler, and the debut of a Renegade Islander. The differences with these versions are ess...

Jeep Announces Pricing for New 2021 Grand Cherokee L

Jeep Announces Pricing for New 2021 Grand Cherokee L

Jeep has announced pricing for the various versions of its 2021 Grand Cherokee L. Buyers will have a rich selection of options and equipment to choose from a...

Jeep Will Soon Present an Electric Wrangler Prototype

Jeep Will Soon Present an Electric Wrangler Prototype

Jeep will introduce an all-electric Wrangler prototype at the next Jeep Safari. At the same event the automaker will present a system of solar-powered chargi...

More Articles

From this author

Dan Heyman
Articles By
Dan Heyman
Infiniti QX80 2021
2021 Infiniti QX80 Review: Good Pricing, Good...
Review
Infiniti QX55 2022
A First Look at the 2022 Infiniti QX55 Ahead ...
Article
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge First Drive: A Good ...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
Canoo: Another Electric Truck on the Horizon
Canoo: Another Electric Truck...
Video
Volvo will only sell electric vehicles by 2030, and Sell Them Only Online
Volvo will only sell electric...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 