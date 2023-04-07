• Many interesting vehicles don't necessarily make the headlines at a car show.

• Auto123 takes a look at 10 that caught our attention while we roamed the New York Auto Show.

• Reflecting current trends, seven of the vehicles on this list are electrified in one way or another.

The New York Auto Show is in full swing, with doors opening to visitors today. And as with all car shows held since the pandemic-forced hiatus, it's a scaled back event, with many manufacturers still absent or only partially present.

We've brought you reports on the new models unveiled during the traditional "media" day.

But what about the other interesting stuff found in all corners of the show, those just outside the big spotlights?

For car fans, they’re certainly worth mention. So we’re mentioning a few of them here. Here are 10 vehicles that caught our attention, for one reason or another.

1 - Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

The current generation of the Chevrolet Corvette, the C8, is in its fourth year already in 2023. A new variant shows up for the occasion with the E-Ray proposal, the first electrified variant in the history of the celebrated model.

The model having already been presented, it wasn't the focus of attention at the show, but Chevrolet brought along and reserved a display space for it anyway.