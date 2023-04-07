Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

New York 2023: 10 Other Vehicles Marking the Auto Show

The New York Auto Show exists in smaller format this year Automotive columnist: , Updated:

2023 New York Auto Show, before Friday's crowds
2023 New York Auto Show, before Friday's crowds
Photo: D.Boshouwers

•    Many interesting vehicles don't necessarily make the headlines at a car show.

•    Auto123 takes a look at 10 that caught our attention while we roamed the New York Auto Show.

•    Reflecting current trends, seven of the vehicles on this list are electrified in one way or another.

The New York Auto Show is in full swing, with doors opening to visitors today. And as with all car shows held since the pandemic-forced hiatus, it's a scaled back event, with many manufacturers still absent or only partially present. 

We've brought you reports on the new models unveiled during the traditional “media” day. See also:

New York 2023: North American 2024 Hyundai Kona Unveiled

New York 2023: The Kia EV9 is introduced

New York 2023: A More Rugged Peak Edition for the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas

New York 2023: Ram Presents the 1500 REV Production Version

New York 2023: Jeep Introduces a Renewed 2024 Wrangler

New York 2023: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Debuts

Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept Presented in New York

Hyundai Big Winner in 2023 World Car of the Year Awards

But what about the other interesting stuff found in all corners of the show, those just outside the big spotlights? 

For car fans, they’re certainly worth mention. So we’re mentioning a few of them here. Here are 10 vehicles that caught our attention, for one reason or another. 

1 - Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

The current generation of the Chevrolet Corvette, the C8, is in its fourth year already in 2023. A new variant shows up for the occasion with the E-Ray proposal, the first electrified variant in the history of the celebrated model. 

The model having already been presented, it wasn't the focus of attention at the show, but Chevrolet brought along and reserved a display space for it anyway. 

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
Photo: D.Rufiange

This hybrid version will certainly draw a lot attention once it launches, what with its 6.2L V8 that, thanks to the addition of an electric motor up front (which, yes, means four-wheel drive), will deliver 655 hp. That’s a mere 15 less than the Z06 model. 

You May Also Like

2023 World Car of the Year: Finalists Announced in Six Categories

2023 World Car of the Year: Finalists Announced in Six Ca...

The finalists in each of the six 2023 World Vehicle of the Year categories have been announced. Once again this year, there is a very strong Korean presence ...

2021 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The All-Electric Vehicles

2021 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The All-Electric Vehi...

Here is the 5th edition of our annual Auto123.com Plug-In Hybrid and Electric Car Guide! Here we take a look at the 2021 all-electric models available in Can...

Top 10 Compact SUVs in Canada in 2018

Top 10 Compact SUVs in Canada in 2018

We present Auto123.com’s top 10 compact SUVs in Canada in 2018. This fiercely contested segment features a host of solid veterans, exciting rookies and innov...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Volkswagen ID.4
Volkswagen R ID.4 to Fix a Problem with the D...
Article
2024 Kia EV9
New York 2023: The 2024 Kia EV9 Debuts
Article
Toyota bZ3 / Toyota bZ4X
Toyota Wants to Produce 1.5 Million EVs Annua...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Video: Hyundai Develops Autonomous Robot for Recharging EVs
Video: Hyundai Develops Auton...
Video
Video: This Is What happens Inside Your Tires When You Drive
Video: This Is What happens I...
Video
One Million Miles for this 2003 Honda Accord
One Million Miles for this 20...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 