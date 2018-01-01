2022 Auto123.com Awards: here are the finalists!

Once again this year, Auto123 uses its magic laser beam to scan the entirety of the automotive landscape to determine the best vehicles offered in various categories. Our formula is pretty much the same as last year, in that some adjustments had to be made due to the increase in offerings in certain segments, for instance smaller pickups and off-road editions.

There’s more flux to come, of course, given the hectic pace of change in the industry. As more electric vehicles are available, changes will be necessary. For now, though, rest assured, you won't have too much trouble recognizing the segments or groups we have identified.

So let's go with the list of finalists in each category, as chosen by our veteran squad of intrepid auto journalists, with barely a knock-em-down argument needed. Next week, we announce the big winners. Arguments – we mean, civilized debate and discussion - will ensue.

2022 SUBCOMPACT / COMPACT CAR OF THE YEAR

Honda Civic - Hyundai Elantra - Mazda3

Again this year, we paired the compact cars with the subcompacts, because, obviously each of segments has shrunk considerably in recent years. In particular case, the "very small" category is but a small shadow of its former self due as the tidal wave of utility vehicles continues. That's part of the reason why three compact cars were selected by our panel of automotive reviewers.

Of these, the Hyundai Elantra and Mazda3 were already finalists last year. The Honda Civic's redesign was enough to help it to dislodge the Nissan Sentra, last year's other finalist.