2022 Auto123.com Awards: here are the finalists!

Once again this year, Auto123 uses its magic laser beam to scan the entirety of the automotive landscape to determine the best vehicles offered in various categories. Our formula is pretty much the same as last year, in that some adjustments had to be made due to the increase in offerings in certain segments, for instance smaller pickups and off-road editions.
There’s more flux to come, of course, given the hectic pace of change in the industry. As more electric vehicles are available, changes will be necessary. For now, though, rest assured, you won't have too much trouble recognizing the segments or groups we have identified.
So let's go with the list of finalists in each category, as chosen by our veteran squad of intrepid auto journalists, with barely a knock-em-down argument needed. Next week, we announce the big winners. Arguments – we mean, civilized debate and discussion - will ensue.
2022 SUBCOMPACT / COMPACT CAR OF THE YEAR
Honda Civic - Hyundai Elantra - Mazda3
Again this year, we paired the compact cars with the subcompacts, because, obviously each of segments has shrunk considerably in recent years. In particular case, the "very small" category is but a small shadow of its former self due as the tidal wave of utility vehicles continues. That's part of the reason why three compact cars were selected by our panel of automotive reviewers.
Of these, the Hyundai Elantra and Mazda3 were already finalists last year. The Honda Civic's redesign was enough to help it to dislodge the Nissan Sentra, last year's other finalist.
2022 MIDSIZE / FULL-SIZE CAR OF THE YEAR
Kia K5 - Subaru Legacy - Toyota Camry
It's the same story of decline and stubborn survival of the fittest in the full-size sedan segment, which has been in sales free fall for the past few years. Fortunately for sedan fans – and there are still many of you out there - the mid-size category is still adequately populated.
Last year, the Kia K5, Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Arteon made the final three, but for 2022, since the Arteon is no longer available, there would be a new finalist, guaranteed. And it is the excellent Subaru Legacy, which comes standard with all-wheel drive and needs no introduction. Meanwhile, Toyota's Camry remains an insanely sure bet, and the variety of variants it comes in is one of its greatest strengths. As for Kia's K5, let's just say that its unique design is worth mentioning, as is its all-wheel drive, included standard on the regular version.