Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2022 Auto123.com Awards: here are the finalists!

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Once again this year, Auto123 uses its magic laser beam to scan the entirety of the automotive landscape to determine the best vehicles offered in various categories. Our formula is pretty much the same as last year, in that some adjustments had to be made due to the increase in offerings in certain segments, for instance smaller pickups and off-road editions.

There’s more flux to come, of course, given the hectic pace of change in the industry. As more electric vehicles are available, changes will be necessary. For now, though, rest assured, you won't have too much trouble recognizing the segments or groups we have identified.  

So let's go with the list of finalists in each category, as chosen by our veteran squad of intrepid auto journalists, with barely a knock-em-down argument needed. Next week, we announce the big winners. Arguments – we mean, civilized debate and discussion - will ensue.

2022 SUBCOMPACT / COMPACT CAR OF THE YEAR

Honda Civic - Hyundai Elantra - Mazda3

Again this year, we paired the compact cars with the subcompacts, because, obviously each of segments has shrunk considerably in recent years. In particular case, the "very small" category is but a small shadow of its former self due as the tidal wave of utility vehicles continues. That's part of the reason why three compact cars were selected by our panel of automotive reviewers.

Of these, the Hyundai Elantra and Mazda3 were already finalists last year. The Honda Civic's redesign was enough to help it to dislodge the Nissan Sentra, last year's other finalist.

Honda Civic
Photo: Honda
Honda Civic
Hyundai Elantra
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Hyundai Elantra
Mazda3
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Mazda3

2022 MIDSIZE / FULL-SIZE CAR OF THE YEAR

Kia K5 - Subaru Legacy - Toyota Camry

It's the same story of decline and stubborn survival of the fittest in the full-size sedan segment, which has been in  sales free fall for the past few years. Fortunately for sedan fans – and there are still many of you out there - the mid-size category is still adequately populated.

Last year, the Kia K5, Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Arteon made the final three, but for 2022, since the Arteon is no longer available, there would be a new finalist, guaranteed. And it is the excellent Subaru Legacy, which comes standard with all-wheel drive and needs no introduction. Meanwhile, Toyota's Camry remains an insanely sure bet, and the variety of variants it comes in is one of its greatest strengths. As for Kia's K5, let's just say that its unique design is worth mentioning, as is its all-wheel drive, included standard on the regular version.

Kia K5 GT
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Kia K5 GT
Subaru Legacy
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Subaru Legacy
Toyota Camry hybrid
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Toyota Camry hybrid

You May Also Like

The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6

The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6

The brand-new Kia EV6 all-electric crossover has been named Car of the Year for 2022, as selected by a jury of Europe-based automotive journalists. It beat o...

Honda Civic, Hyundai Tucson Named AJAC’s Top Canadian Car, SUV of 2022

Honda Civic, Hyundai Tucson Named AJAC’s Top Canadian Car...

And then there were two: The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) completed its long whittling-down process and named today its choices for Ca...

Here are Consumers Reports’ Top Vehicle Brands and Models for 2022

Here are Consumers Reports’ Top Vehicle Brands and Models...

Consumer Reports magazine recently published its ranking of the best choices for automotive consumers in 2022. Auto123 takes a look.

More Articles

From this author

Auto123.com
Articles By
Auto123.com
Maserati Grecale Trofeo
Maserati’s New 2023 Grecale SUV Takes the Spo...
Article
2022 Ford Escape PHEV
2022 Ford Escape PHEV Review: Hey, What About...
Review
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Coupe
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Coupe Review: A Sh...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Features a Huge External Airbag
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Ve...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 