2023 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The Plug-in Hybrids

Here is the seventh edition of our annual Auto123.com guide to electric vehicles in Canada! Today we take a look at the plug-in hybrids available in Canada in 2023.

Next week, our guide to the all-electric vehicles now available in Canada.

The year 2023 is a big one in the automotive trade, specifically in terms of electrification which is rapidly picking up steam. A number of new, purely electric models will be arriving on the market in the coming months, and next year is likely to be even busier.

At the same time, the "PHEV" or plug-in hybrid format is still part of the model mix for most automotive brands. Let's take a look around once again this year.

Make way for the seventh edition of our annual guide to plug-in hybrids in 2023.

Alfa Romeo