Top 10

2023 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The Plug-in Hybrids

This is the seventh edition of our annual guide to plug-in electric vehicles Automotive columnist: , Updated:

Here is the seventh edition of our annual Auto123.com guide to electric vehicles in Canada! Today we take a look at the plug-in hybrids available in Canada in 2023.

Next week, our guide to the all-electric vehicles now available in Canada.

The year 2023 is a big one in the automotive trade, specifically in terms of electrification which is rapidly picking up steam. A number of new, purely electric models will be arriving on the market in the coming months, and next year is likely to be even busier.

At the same time, the "PHEV" or plug-in hybrid format is still part of the model mix for most automotive brands. Let's take a look around once again this year.

Make way for the seventh edition of our annual guide to plug-in hybrids in 2023.

Alfa Romeo

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale
Photo: Alfa Romeo

Here it is at last, the Alfa Romeo Tonale plug-in hybrid crossover. A vehicle that, let's face it, has the challenging task of bringing new customers to the brand in North America.

The Tonale is equipped with a powertrain consisting of a 1.3L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 90-kW electric motor. The total power output of this configuration is 272 hp.

Possible range (in electric mode): over 48 km

See also: 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale First Drive: One Step at a Time

See also: 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale pictures

See also: Alfa Romeo Unveils the 2023 Tonale

Profile of 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale
Profile of 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale
Photo: Alfa Romeo

