Auto123 revisits the most recent edition of the Hershey swap meet, the largest event on the East Coast dedicated to classic cars... and to some freshly eligible to be considered classic! Today, we look at the most impressive rare cars on display at the Hershey gathering.
At the annual Hershey event – swap meet to many - the question is not whether you'll be lucky enough to spot some rare models, but how many you’ll come across. Here are 20 that we hardly ever see on our roads or at auto shows.
1988 Dodge Raider
To say that this Dodge Raider is a rarity is an understatement. We’d have had a better chance of finding it under its North American name at Mitsubishi - the Montero. Elsewhere in the world, we'd be talking about the Pajero. The example seen in Hershey belongs to the first generation of the product, which sold from 1981 to 1991. It was offered at Hershey in exchange for $5,500.
Daimler DS 420
Unfortunately no information was posted about this vehicle, but we can tell you that the DS 420 limousine was not produced in large quantities. In fact, between 1968 and 1992, some 4,100 units in all were produced.
Surprisingly, its price is not exorbitant on the market. Online, it’s possible to get your hands on one for about $10,000 to $15,000.