Auto123 revisits the most recent edition of the Hershey swap meet, the largest event on the East Coast dedicated to classic cars... and to some freshly eligible to be considered classic! Next week, we look at the most impressive rare cars on display at the Hershey gathering.

Fans of pickup trucks, this is for you. At the last Hershey gathering in fall 2019, we were able to see, once again, a number of rare and beautiful pickup trucks from various bygone eras. Here are some of the most compelling that were on offer to those who could afford to spoil themselves.

1951 Studebaker 2R5

This vehicle is literally the first one we photographed when we arrived on the scene (and the first of about 2000, I should add). Let's just say it's a good start to the day, because we're talking about a pretty rare species.

It's hard to know how many 2R5 versions were made between 1949 and 1953, mainly because of an opaque classification method at the time, but it's estimated that there were about 110,000. A 6-cylinder, 169.6-cubic-inch, 85-hp engine rests under the hood.

This vehicle was brought straight out of the Hershey Museum to be offered to potential takers.

Asking price: $24,500.

1967 Chevrolet C10

Here we have a model that has been completely restored, both esthetically and mechanically. Given what this implies in terms of cost, the selling price is interesting. As a bonus, sitting between the front wheels is a 283-cc V8.

In 1967, Chevrolet made these models by the ton. In fact, 165,973 identical models, including the long box, were sold that year. That pickup truck sold new for $2408 53 years ago.

Asking price: $18,950.