2024 Hyundai Lineup in Canada: Models and Changes

2024 sees the arrival of all-new versions of two of Hyundai’s biggest sellers, the Santa Fe mid-size SUV and Kona compact crossover. The Santa Fe especially is a massive departure from the previous model in terms of both style and substance, and it’s looking like a very intriguing option in that competitive segment.

The popular compact sedan is getting a refresh for 2024, bringing with it new design elements, technology features and adjustments to the handling of the high-performance N model.

Other trims include Essential, Preferred, Luxury (also the only trim available as a hybrid) and N Line Ultimate.

Styling-wise, we find what Hyundai’s calling the “Shark Nose” front end, adding a low-profile grille, more aggressive headlamp lenses connected by a metallicized bar, new flat stainless Hyundai logo and new front fender design, while a new diffuser sets up camp on the back. There are new 15-, 16-, 17-, and 18-inch wheel designs, and new colour options.

Inside, we find rear seat USB-C outlets, a front seat USB-C port, leatherette seating on Luxury and N-Line trims and new colour choices. The top Essential and Preferred trims get a new design for their 4.2-inch instrument cluster, and there are new safety features included standard.

The Elantra N returns for 2024 with a unique front grille and fascia of its own, new rear spoiler, dual exhaust, special side sills, and special 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Inside, the N gets a unique instrument cluster, steering wheel and shift knob.

Other handling improvements include more robust engine mounts, improved steering, enhanced ECS software and improved front suspension bushings.

Power comes from four choices: a naturally aspirated 2.0L, 2.0L turbo (N only), 1.6L turbo and 1.6L turbo hybrid.

