Auto123 presents three rankings of the Top SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021, according to their sales performances in 2019. Today, our Top 10 compact SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021.
See also: Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada for 2020 and 2021
Next week: Canada's Top 10 Midsize SUVs for 2020 and 2021
The compact SUV category is now the cash cow segment for mass-market automakers manufacturers, so much so that 2019 saw the reign of the compact car that has dominated sales in Canada for over two decades - that would be the Honda Civic - come to an end. And the trend isn't likely to slow down over the next few months, even though the coronavirus slowed the pace of vehicle sales for several weeks this spring.
This year's compact SUV list focuses primarily on sales in Canada, but also includes sales in the United States. Find out if yours (or the one you covet) makes the cut.
1) Toyota RAV4
Toyota's steamroller continues to wreak havoc on th segment. In terms of sales, the RAV4 even relegated the Civic sedan to second place across all vehicle categories (excluding full-size pickups, a cash-cow bonanza unto themselves) last year. Who’d have thunk it?
The Japanese giant has built a solid reputation with its compact SUV, and it helps that the model is available in a variety of versions (gasoline, hybrid and plug-in hybrid, the just-launched RAV4 Prime). It would be very surprising if Toyota's SUV lost its title as the country's best-selling vehicle in 2020, despite the period of inactivity caused by this spring's lockdown.
In 2019, the RAV4 sold for 65,248 units in Canada, while in the U.S., the model recorded no fewer than 448,068 sales.
