Once again this year, Auto123’s intrepid Vincent Aubé wades in to prickly waters to determine which vehicles, in his view, represent the bast value for consumers on the market.

This exercise is certainly not easy, and despite the absence of the vast majority of vehicles from our list of the best values on the market, it’s important to remember that we live in an era where competition is so fierce between automakers that virtually every new vehicle on display at a new-car dealership offers very good value.

You may notice that some of the categories are different this year compared to last. One big reason for that, obviously, is that the ever-growing popularity of SUVs has compelled us to reorganize certain of those categories.

Best sub-compact vehicle: Hyundai Venue