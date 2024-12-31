• Want to know which new vehicles we think offer the best value in 2024/25? Read on. It’s that time of year again where we take a look at some of the best bang for the buck you can get across a number of vehicle categories. Once again, we are not necessarily looking for the bottom dollar value here (although some entries to fit that description) but more on where the lines between cost and features provided meet. Buying a new car is an exciting experience, but also a challenging tightrope to traverse, so we’re trying to do some of the heavy lifting for you. Subcompact SUV: Chevrolet Trailblazer

The Chevrolet Trailblazer Activ | Photo: Chevrolet

If you’re looking for an affordable AWD vehicle, then the Trailblazer is worth a look. The AWD-equipped LS model starts at just $31,533, making it one of the least expensive ways to get an AWD vehicle in Canada. On top of that, it gets some modern, hip styling as well as some bright exterior colours.

The Chevrolet Trailblazer RS | Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Trailblazer Activ, interior | Photo: Chevrolet

The power on hand isn’t too shabby, either; it comes courtesy a 1.3L turbocharged three-cylinder engine that makes 155 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque. The close-ratio 9-speed automatic transmission is able and helps deliver zippy acceleration with just a little bit of throttle pressure. Cherry on the cake, you get (officially) 8.6L/100 km combined fuel consumption ratings. Three-Row SUV: Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV | Photo: M.Crépault

The fact that the Outlander PHEV has three rows is impressive in itself. Typically, you have to look much farther up the food chain for a plug-in hybrid vehicle with seating for 7 or 8. The Outlander PHEV gets three rows as standard, however, and with a cost of entry of less than $50,000. On top of that, the Outlander gets the blessing all Mitsubishis get: a ten-year warranty. As far as value goes, now that the Outlander PHEV makes 61 km of range, you can almost treat it as a full-on electric vehicle if your daily commute is short or you have charging facilities at each end. Those commutes will be done in comfort, by the way. When the Outlander was redesigned two years ago, Mitsubishi focused heavily on the interior quality and fit and finish. Those elements are vastly improved over the previous generation model. See also: 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Long-Term Review, Part 1: What's the Story?

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, in profile | Photo: M.Crépault