Over the course of a year, Auto123 brings you hundreds of articles on the automotive industry. From news to galleries to test drives and other stuff in between, we try to cover the automotive industry as thoroughly as possible.

Some of the articles we share generate less traffic, others more, obviously. Sometimes a given topic explodes because it's topical... or because Google likes it.

Still, it's always interesting to take a look at the subjects that caught your attention the most in a given year. For this 2021 overview, we have deliberately excluded the "top 10" type of charts, because presenting you with a top 10 of our Top 10s would have been a little too meta. So those aside, here are the most read articles in 2021.

10 - Hyundai Kona changes, price adjustments for 2022