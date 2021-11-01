Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

Our 10 Most-Read Auto123 Articles of 2021

Over the course of a year, Auto123 brings you hundreds of articles on the automotive industry. From news to galleries to test drives and other stuff in between, we try to cover the automotive industry as thoroughly as possible.

Some of the articles we share generate less traffic, others more, obviously. Sometimes a given topic explodes because it's topical... or because Google likes it.

Still, it's always interesting to take a look at the subjects that caught your attention the most in a given year. For this 2021 overview, we have deliberately excluded the "top 10" type of charts, because presenting you with a top 10 of our Top 10s would have been a little too meta. So those aside, here are the most read articles in 2021.

10 - Hyundai Kona changes, price adjustments for 2022

Hyundai Kona N Line
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Kona N Line

When a model is popular on the market, particularly our Canadian market, we can confirm it to you simply by looking at our numbers; the articles dedicated to it are highly viewed. Such is the case with the Hyundai Kona, which has been one of the most popular subcompact SUVs in Canada since its arrival in 2018. Unsurprisingly, then, the announcement of a price adjustment in its case piqued your curiosity last July.

See: Small Price Corrections, Tweaks for the 2022 Hyundai Kona

Hyundia Kona Electric
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundia Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona N
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Kona N

More Articles

