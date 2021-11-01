Auto123 presents three rankings of the Top SUVs in Canada in 2021-2022. Today, our picks of the Top 10 Midsize SUVs in Canada this year - plus an 11th, free of charge!
See also: Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada for 2021 and 2022: Our Top Picks
See also: Top 10 Compact SUVs in Canada for 2021 and 2022: Our Top Picks
The battle is heating up in this category with an increasingly convoluted name: the three-row midsize crossover category. These alternatives to the classic minivan are certainly more fun to drive on a daily basis or on the road with the kids, but they’ve yet to overtake that trusty format when it comes to practicality.
While some sure bets return to the 2022 list with very little change, others are getting a welcome update; there’s even a new player to help shake things up.
Hyundai Palisade or Kia Telluride
It's almost unfair to treat these two Korean heavyweights together; they’ve both proven their worth and been widely acclaimed since they debuted just a couple of years ago. But the truth is these two SUVs from Korean automotive group Hyundai share many components, for instance the powertrain, the platform and even the countless safety systems on board.
Speaking of which, there's no shortage of technology on board these SUVs, especially in the more upscale trims. On top of that, the craftsmanship is so good in the super-equipped range-topping variants that there’s every reason to think these two are taking sales away from the luxury brands.
