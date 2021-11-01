Auto123 presents three rankings of the Top SUVs in Canada in 2021-2022. Today, our picks of the Top 10 Midsize SUVs in Canada this year - plus an 11th, free of charge!

See also: Top 10 Subcompact SUVs in Canada for 2021 and 2022: Our Top Picks

See also: Top 10 Compact SUVs in Canada for 2021 and 2022: Our Top Picks

The battle is heating up in this category with an increasingly convoluted name: the three-row midsize crossover category. These alternatives to the classic minivan are certainly more fun to drive on a daily basis or on the road with the kids, but they’ve yet to overtake that trusty format when it comes to practicality.

While some sure bets return to the 2022 list with very little change, others are getting a welcome update; there’s even a new player to help shake things up.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Hyundai Palisade or Kia Telluride