In the “Did you know?” category: With the Detroit auto show moving to June this year, Montreal becomes the first North American auto show of the calendar year. And, apart from Audi which chose to forego the event this year (in addition to Volvo and Tesla, also absent last year), all of the auto manufacturers are present.

There are 37 Canadian and 3 North American premieres on the program with an expanded electric zone that features more than 20 plug-in hybrids and electric cars. Here are our Top 10 highlights of the 77th edition of the Montreal Auto Show, which runs through Sunday, January 26.

2020 Nissan Sentra