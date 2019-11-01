In the “Did you know?” category: With the Detroit auto show moving to June this year, Montreal becomes the first North American auto show of the calendar year. And, apart from Audi which chose to forego the event this year (in addition to Volvo and Tesla, also absent last year), all of the auto manufacturers are present.
There are 37 Canadian and 3 North American premieres on the program with an expanded electric zone that features more than 20 plug-in hybrids and electric cars. Here are our Top 10 highlights of the 77th edition of the Montreal Auto Show, which runs through Sunday, January 26.
2020 Nissan Sentra
Nissan's Sentra debuted in 1982, and the company is presenting a Canadian premiere of the eighth generation of the sedan at the show. It will be available in five trim levels: S, S Plus, SV, SR and SR Premium.
All versions of the new 2020 Sentra are equipped with a 2.0L, 4-cylinder DOHC engine producing 149 hp and 146 lb-ft of torque. New for 2020, all models feature Nissan's standard 360-degree safety shield, which includes six advanced driver assistance systems: Intelligent Emergency Braking System with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning System, Cross Traffic Alert System, Lane Departure Warning System, High Beam Assist headlights and Intelligent Emergency Braking in Reverse.
Prices range from $18,798 for a base model to $25,798 for a fully-equipped model.