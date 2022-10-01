• Toyota unveils the bZ Compact concept as part of the activities surrounding the Los Angeles Auto Show.

• The model will likely sit under the bZ4X in the manufacture’s EV lineup.

• As its name suggests, the model is of smaller size, which suggests a lower price tag, which will make it appealing to a wider customer base.

Toyota has moved more slowly than most with its electrification plan, but we can feel the company gradually picking up the pace. After presenting the bZ4X SUV in the spring, this week it unveiled the bZ Compact concept, a model set to be the company's second all-electric vehicle.

The unveiling took place alongside that of the new-generation Prius on the eve of the Los Angeles Auto Shows traditional media day.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: D.Boshouwers Toyota bZ Compact concept, trois quarts avant

The model, as its name suggests, is smaller than the bZ4X. Notably, it’s six inches shorter and has a shorter wheelbase (4 inches), and it’s also 3.6 inches shorter. On the other hand, it’s 1.1 inches wider. The wheels are pushed further to the extremities, which gives it a more athletic look, even though it carries the same design signature as that of big brother.

Photo: D.Boshouwers Toyota bZ Compact concept, interior

On board, it's sleek and simple with a futuristic steering wheel and two rectangular screens that curve upward from the dashboard. The seats are made from plant-based and recycled materials, and ambient lighting adds a little spice to the grey-toned environment. The model gets a virtual assistant named “Yui” that responds to voice commands.

No details were shared about the powertrain, but Toyota promises the model will be fun to drive and provide “exhilarating performance.” We can expect to see a production based on this concept arrive in the next couple of years, probably under the name bZ3X.

To be continued...

Photo: D.Boshouwers Toyota bZ Compact concept, rear

Photo: Toyota Toyota bZ Compact concept, interior, seats