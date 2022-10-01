Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Los Angeles 2022: Toyota Presents the bZ Compact Concept

•    Toyota unveils the bZ Compact concept as part of the activities surrounding the Los Angeles Auto Show.

•    The model will likely sit under the bZ4X in the manufacture’s EV lineup.

•    As its name suggests, the model is of smaller size, which suggests a lower price tag, which will make it appealing to a wider customer base.

Toyota has moved more slowly than most with its electrification plan, but we can feel the company gradually picking up the pace. After presenting the bZ4X SUV in the spring, this week it unveiled the bZ Compact concept, a model set to be the company's second all-electric vehicle.

The unveiling took place alongside that of the new-generation Prius on the eve of the Los Angeles Auto Shows traditional media day.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Toyota bZ Compact concept, trois quarts avant
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Toyota bZ Compact concept, trois quarts avant

The model, as its name suggests, is smaller than the bZ4X. Notably, it’s six inches shorter and has a shorter wheelbase (4 inches), and it’s also 3.6 inches shorter. On the other hand, it’s 1.1 inches wider. The wheels are pushed further to the extremities, which gives it a more athletic look, even though it carries the same design signature as that of big brother.

Toyota bZ Compact concept, interior
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Toyota bZ Compact concept, interior

On board, it's sleek and simple with a futuristic steering wheel and two rectangular screens that curve upward from the dashboard. The seats are made from plant-based and recycled materials, and ambient lighting adds a little spice to the grey-toned environment. The model gets a virtual assistant named “Yui” that responds to voice commands.

No details were shared about the powertrain, but Toyota promises the model will be fun to drive and provide “exhilarating performance.” We can expect to see a production based on this concept arrive in the next couple of years, probably under the name bZ3X.

To be continued...

Toyota bZ Compact concept, rear
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Toyota bZ Compact concept, rear
Toyota bZ Compact concept, interior, seats
Photo: Toyota
Toyota bZ Compact concept, interior, seats
Toyota bZ Compact concept, from above
Photo: Toyota
Toyota bZ Compact concept, from above

You May Also Like

Los Angeles 2022: Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius Debuts

Los Angeles 2022: Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius Debuts

Yesterday, Toyota presented the redesigned 2023 Prius on the sidelines of the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. Auto123 has the details.

2023 Toyota Highlander: Pricing, Details Announced for Canada

2023 Toyota Highlander: Pricing, Details Announced for Ca...

Toyota Canada has shared pricing and trim details for the 2023 Toyota Highlander. The midsize SUV gets a starting price of $45,650 CAD with a new 2.4L 4-cyli...

Toyota hits New York with all-new 2014 Highlander

Toyota hits New York with all-new 2014 Highlander

The all-new, third-generation 2014 Toyota Highlander made its first public appearance today at the New York Auto Show.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Lucid Gravity
2024 Lucid Gravity: Lucid Shares Images and I...
Article
2023 Toyota Prius (Europe)
2023 Toyota Prius: The European Model is Unve...
Article
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6: The 2,500 First Edition...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Finally, A Female Crash Test Dummy to Reflect How Women Can Be Affected in Collisions
Finally, A Female Crash Test ...
Video
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV Set for 2023
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV...
Video
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, Newer for Generation Four
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, New...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 