Fans Start Petition to Bring Back V6 in Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry gets a makeover for 2025 with the arrival of the 9th-generation model. This means saying goodbye to the V6 engine that has served the Camry for so long. The model is now only offered in a 4-cylinder hybrid configuration.

Some folks were so upset by the move, they launched a petition on the Change.org website. At the time of writing, some 150 signatures had been collected, which shouldn't rattle Toyota's decision-makers too much.

Andrew Huynh, who launched the petition, doesn't want the hybrid configuration to disappear, but rather for the V6 engine that many Camry owners “have come to expect” to be brought back alongside it.

White 2024 Toyota Camry | Photo: Toyota

The 3.5L V6 that powered the Camry delivered 301 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque. The new 2025 Camry’s engine offers 225 hp (front-wheel drive) or 232 hp (all-wheel drive).

Obviously, fuel economy and compliance with government standards being the priority, it's easy to see why Toyota withdrew the V6.

That's why the petition is unlikely to get a positive response. Much more likely would be a version of the 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder found elsewhere in the brand’s product range, including with the Crown sedan. With that model, output is 340 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque, (more than the Camry's old V6), enabling it to break 60 mph in 5.7 seconds We could imagine a slightly less powerful version with the Camry.

Toyota also needs to maintain a certain performance image with the Camry, a name used in the American NASCAR racing series.

Realistically, we can probably forget about the V6 and hope for a more powerful variant, still in hybrid configuration.