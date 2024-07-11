The GR version of the Toyota Corolla was launched two years ago, with the only transmission option being a 6-speed manual gearbox. Toyota is one of those companies that still believe in the importance of offering this type of transmission, and with a sports car of this type, it was obvious that it was going to be part of the mix.

However, the company has apparently decided to add the option of an automatic transmission for 2025.

Indeed, leaked dealer order documents posted on the GR Corolla forum indicate that Toyota will add a Premium AT trim (AT for Automatic Transmission), with an eight-speed auto unit and paddle shifters.

Obviously, the aim of such a move is to boost sales and make this performance-oriented model profitable. The three-pedal option remains standard on the other variants.

Gear shifter in the current Toyota GR Corolla | Photo: D.Rufiange

This information resulting from a document leak, we understand that Toyota has not confirmed anything. A company spokesman told Motor1 simply that the manufacturer had nothing to announce at the moment.

That said, we’ve seen the automaker do this already with the GR Yaris, which is offered in other markets and uses the same 1.6L 3-cylinder turbo engine.

It remains to be seen if and when Toyota decides to confirm its plans. Things seem to point in that direction, but it ain’t sure until it’s sure, as they say.

And if it does turn out to be sure, we’ll then have to see whether Toyota Canada includes the new trim in its lineup. Currently, the Premium model appears on Toyota's American website, between the Core and Circuit versions, but only those models are available in Canada in 2024.