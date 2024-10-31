Toyota has presented two off-road concepts at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The Land Cruiser Rox and 4Runner Surf combine modern innovations with nostalgic touches and their job one is to illustrate the Toyota brand’s passion for the outdoors.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Rox concept | Photo: Toyota

The Land Cruiser Rox: an open-air, off-road pickup

Developed by Toyota's Calty Design Research studio, the Rox has a bold, open structure. The pickup is designed to immerse itself in the environment, hence it features a removed roof, windowless half-doors and removed C and D pillars.

Toyota has strengthened the vehicle's structure to compensate for the loss of rigidity, adding a bespoke frame and a panoramic roof equipped with a tilting soft top. The Land Cruiser Rox also features steel bumpers, reinforced skid plates and brush guards.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Rox concept, rear | Photo: Toyota

The rear of the vehicle incorporates an open cargo area, made easily accessible by a loading door and a redesigned spare wheel carrier.

Note that more than half the parts on this Land Cruiser have been replaced by custom components.

The Toyota 4Runner TRD Surf concept, in profile | Photo: Toyota

The 4Runner Surf: 80s beach vibes

The second concept is inspired by the Hilux Surf of the 1980s, offering a retro-modern take on the iconic SUV. Created by Motorsports Garage, the 4Runner Surf 2025 is a two-door off-roader designed for beach lovers, as reflected by its removable roof and D-pillars.

The Toyota 4Runner TRD Surf concept, rear | Photo: Toyota

Want more? The 4Runner Surf also features a roof rack designed to carry surfboards, paying homage to the heritage of the original Surf model. The removal of the rear door necessitated folding front seats to allow access to the rear bench. Widened fender extensions, a bull bar and “Turbo” markings on the doors add to its rugged looks.

A unique detail: a topographical map printed on the hood reinforces the vehicle's adventurous theme.

SEMA 2024: A suspenseful adventure

Toyota is still keeping a few secrets about the modifications to come for these concepts. The brand promises regular updates until the official unveiling, scheduled for November 5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Toyota 4Runner TRD Surf concept, interior | Photo: Toyota

The Toyota 4Runner TRD Surf concept, seating | Photo: Toyota

The Toyota 4Runner TRD Surf concept, three-quarts front | Photo: Toyota