Toyota Revives Land Cruiser FJ, But It’s Not for Canada

• Toyota unveils the 2027 Cruiser FJ.

It's official: Toyota is relaunching its Cruiser FJ. However, it will take a significantly different form... and will not be offered in Canada.

Unveiled in Japan, the new FJ is actually a different version of the Land Cruiser. While it borrows elements from the Cruiser FJ we knew, it does so in a watered-down way, in terms of both its size and capabilities.

The reality is that despite its rugged looks, the new Cruiser FJ is aimed first at Asian and emerging markets. North America is therefore excluded, at least for now.

2027 Toyota Cruiser FJ, in profile | Photo: Toyota

Some links, but...

Based on the 4Runner, the original Cruiser FJ launched in North America in the 2000s. It came with a robust 4.0L V6, rear-wheel drive (with an optional 4x4 system) and those famous reverse-opening "suicide" rear doors.

Its stocky look helped it stand out, especially since it was offered in colours unusual for this type of vehicle.

The 2027 model, meanwhile, is based on Toyota's IMV platform. This versatile architecture is mainly used for trucks and SUVs intended for Africa, Asia or South America, where price is often the primary purchasing factor.

Affordable pricing

With this new generation, forget luxury or frills. Toyota is announcing a price that equates to about $10,000 USD (for the pickup version) - an unbeatable price that would appeal to many Canadian buyers. Obviously, many features would need to be added and the vehicle would have to be certified according to government standards, with all the costs that entails, but we would still likely get a vehicle priced under $30,000.

2027 Toyota Cruiser FJ, front view | Photo: Toyota

Design of the 2027 Toyota Cruiser FJ

The new FJ makes concessions. It’s 95 mm shorter than its predecessor, which reduces interior space and gives the design a chunkier look. It nonetheless retains the FJ's signature elements: prominent wheel arches, a massive grille, and an angular profile that approaches the original.

The cabin is more minimalist, with retro-style controls and gauges. Despite this, an infotainment screen, Bluetooth connectivity and cruise control are included, as are some Toyota Safety Sense systems.

2027 Toyota Cruiser FJ, three-quarters rear | Photo: Toyota

Powertrain of the 2027 Toyota Cruiser FJ

The announced powertrain favours simplicity: the 2.7L 4-cylinder developing 159 hp, well-known to Tacoma fans, is in service here. There is no V6 or hybridization on the horizon, which puts the FJ behind the RAV4 Hybrid in terms of power.

Finally, Toyota promises off-road capabilities worthy of the Land Cruiser lineage: a double-wishbone front suspension, "semi-independent" rear axle, underbody reinforcements and off-road accessories will be offered. The package focuses on reliability and uncompromised utility, without straining buyers' budgets.

It costs nothing to dream. But for now, the Cruiser FJ is not planned for Toyota's Canadian vehicle lineup.

2027 Toyota Cruiser FJ, interior | Photo: Toyota

2027 Toyota Cruiser FJ, seating | Photo: Toyota

2027 Toyota Cruiser FJ, from above | Photo: Toyota

2027 Toyota Cruiser FJ, front | Photo: Toyota

2027 Toyota Cruiser FJ, hood | Photo: Toyota

2027 Toyota Cruiser FJ, rear | Photo: Toyota