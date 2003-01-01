Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Toyota to Recall 52,000 vehicles, 8,214 of which are in Canada, Over Risk of Coolant Leakage

Toyota has just announced a recall of approximately 52,000 vehicles, 8,214 of which are in Canada, due to potential coolant leaks. The campaign targets selected 2020 Toyota Camry, Camry Hybrid and Lexus ES 300h models, as well as some 2019 and 2020 Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid SUVs.

About 44,000 units will be called upon to visit dealer service centres in the United States starting at the beginning of April.

The units in question may be equipped with an engine block that has been improperly manufactured, which can cause coolant leakage, either internally or externally, "during normal engine operation," as per a statement issued by Toyota.

The company adds that "This can lead to engine noise, engine smoke, warning lights/malfunction indicator illumination, an audible chime sounding, and/or, in some cases, engine overheating and possible internal mechanical engine damage."

If the leak occurs in a conventional gasoline-engine vehicle, the automaker explains that "the vehicle could stall while driving at higher speeds" without warning, which could increase the risk of collision. In the case of hybrid and gasoline-powered vehicles, engine damage caused by a coolant leak could result in an engine oil leak, "which, in the presence of an ignition source, can lead to an increased risk of fire."

Toyota did not specify whether any accidents or injuries have been reported as a result of this defect. Owners will be notified of the recall by early April, according to the company's statement.

"Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the engine block casting serial number to determine if it is involved. In the cases where an involved engine block is identified, dealers will replace the engine including the engine block with a new one at no cost to customers."

Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
