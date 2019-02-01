Toyota is recalling certain 2019 and 2020 model year RAV4 and RAV4 hybrid SUVs due to the potential presence of defective suspension components. A total of 9,502 vehicles may have cracked lower front suspension parts, which could have adverse consequences.

It’s become clear that the new-generation RAV4 is definitely not getting off to a flying start. While the SUV remains a favourite with consumers, last year it failed an obstacle avoidance test conducted by a Scandinavian media outlet. The problem was subsequently resolved, but now comes this new recall campaign.

The NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) made the recall official on May 20. The recall states that "the front lower suspension arms may have cracks, which may result in the suspension arm separating from the front wheel assembly." In addition, the document states that "if a vehicle is driven frequently with rapid acceleration and deceleration over its lifetime, an involved front lower suspension arm can eventually separate".

The problem identified with the parts is the result of their being built from a batch of weaker steel material provided by a supplier, which manufactured it under “certain production conditions”. The supplier is identified as the Nippon Steel Corporation, located in Japan. The models with these weakened materials were manufactured between September 25 and October 29 of 2019. In total, the recall specifically identified 7,330 RAV4 and 2,172 RAV4 hybrid models.

The recall is expected to officially begin on July 12, 2020. Toyota will alert owners and replace the two lower front suspension arms at no charge. This notice, by the way, comes less than a year after RAV4 received the highest possible safety rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

We have contacted Toyota Canada to find out how many models are or will be affected north of the border. We will update this information as it becomes available.

