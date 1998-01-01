2022 Toyota Tacoma Gets TRD Pro and Trail Versions

The Toyota Tacoma remains the best-selling model in its class in North America, and its maker is doing everything in its power to keep it that way next year. Toyota has announced the addition of two new variants for 2022. The idea is that will be enough to keep things interesting before the redesign of the model, which was last reviewed in 2015 need we remind you

The two versions presented are the TRD Pro and Trail Edition. Each offers a number of updates that make them more capable of handling the worst off-road conditions.

TRD Pro Edition

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, profile

Toyota bills this one as the ultimate off-road beast. The improvements it carries for the next year are mainly related to its suspension. In fact, compared to a regular version, it's raised by 1.5 inches up front (38 mm) and 0.5 inches in the back (13 mm).

The model also gets special forged aluminum upper control arms up front to maintain proper suspension geometry with the increased travel. The extra height improves approach, exit and clearance angles to 36.4, 26.6 and 24.7 degrees respectively. The TRD Pro model also gets a few upgrades like custom skid plates, 2.5-inch Fox shocks with internal bypass and LED headlights and fog lights.

In addition to the suspension changes, the TRD Pro version also gets a few cosmetic tweaks. The most important is this year's exclusive Electric Lime Metallic colour. The version features new graphics on the hood, new logos and new TRD Pro emblems on the sides of the body. Newly designed black wheels are also included and shod with off-road tires.

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, wheel

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, badging

Trail Edition

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail

The Trail Edition brings some exterior modifications and offers a lockable storage space in the body. It also gets a 1.1-inch (28 mm) higher front suspension and a 0.5-inch (13 mm) higher rear suspension thanks to new coil springs up front and a spacer between the axle and the leaf springs in the back. The model is also fitted with a lockable rear differential and the skid plates of the TRD Off-Road variant. As a result, approach angle is 34 degrees, crossing angle is 26.4 degrees and exit angle is 23.6 degrees.

In terms of appearance, the styling tweaks include bronze-finished wheels with off-road tires and bronze accents on the grille, body-colored bumpers and unique badging. Lockable bed storage is also back and one of the compartments can be used as a cooler.

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail, three-quarters rear

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail, bed

Both versions are expected later this year.

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail, profile

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, three-quarters rear

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail, front