Reaction was swift across the automotive industry after the Trump administration implemented 25-percent tariffs on products imported into the U.S. from Canada and Mexico.

The tariffs have had a direct impact on the automotive sector on both sides of the border, as well as Mexico.

| Photo: CMAC

The Global Automakers of Canada (GAC) and its members are expressing great concern. The GAC's statement came before this afternoon’s announcement of a one-month delay in tariffs on imported vehicles and automotive components.

Here is the full statement.

“Tariffs are taxes that hurt consumers with increased costs, drive inflation, and unfairly impact workers on both sides of the border. We need a long-term solution that removes these unjustified tariffs and ensures stability and competitiveness for all North American businesses. These tariffs must be removed as quickly as possible if we are to avoid permanent and significant damage to the North American automotive sector.” - David Adams, President and CEO, GAC

CMAC is a national trade association representing the Canadian industry and the interests of 16 automotive manufacturers operating in Canada. Members include the Canadian divisions of BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, Kia, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota, VinFast, Volkswagen and Volvo.

In all, 25 brands are represented by the organization.